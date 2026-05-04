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Channing Tatum Drops Cryptic 'Letting Go' Message Amid Ex-Fiancée Zoë Kravitz's Engagement to Harry Styles

Photo of Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz first sparked romance rumors in 2021.

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May 4 2026, Published 2:23 p.m. ET

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Channing Tatum continues to share cryptic posts online just days after news broke that ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz got engaged to Harry Styles.

The Magic Mike actor, 46, shared a seemingly pointed message about "letting go" in a video posted to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, May 3.

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Channing Tatum Shared Cryptic Message About 'Letting Go'

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Photo of Channing Tatum's social media activity has fans buzzing after ex Zoë Kravitz got engaged to Harry Styles.
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum's social media activity has fans buzzing after ex Zoë Kravitz got engaged to Harry Styles.

"The level I'm at of letting go and trusting in the flow of the universe," read a quote posted by a wellness creator and reshared by Tatum.

In the video, a large seal could be spotted freely floating by in calm, clear waters.

In another upload on April 26, the dad-of-one posted a mysterious short poem hinting at a deeper emotional issue.

“My brain and / heart divorced / a decade ago / over who was / to blame about / how big of a mess / I have become,” the poem read, per Page Six. “Eventually, / they couldn’t be / in the same room / with each other.”

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Source: @liveloveandlegacy/Instagram

Channing Tatum shared a message about 'letting go' and 'trusting in the flow of the universe'

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Photo of Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's engagement was confirmed on April 27.
Source: MEGA

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's engagement was confirmed on April 27.

Tatum's eyebrow-raising online activity comes as multiple outlets confirmed on April 27 that the Caught Stealing actress, 37, and the "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 32, were engaged after eight months of dating.

The milestone comes more than a year after Kravitz and the 21 Jump Street star ended their engagement in October 2024 following more than three years together. They reportedly split after recognizing they were in "different stages in life," per sources.

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Zoë Kravitz Broke Silence About Channing Tatum Split in February 2025

Photo of Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum worked together on the 2024 film 'Blink Twice.'
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum worked together on the 2024 film 'Blink Twice.'

Kravitz broke her silence about the split in February 2025 while discussing how it affected her feelings about Blink Twice, the film they both starred in and produced.

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much," Kravitz told Elle at the time. "Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened."

She continued, "I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together."

Zoë Kravitz's Ring Is Estimated to Be Worth at Least $600K

Photo of Zoë Kravitz's latest engagement ring appears to be 'very similar in size' to the one Channing Tatum proposed with.
Source: MEGA

Zoë Kravitz's latest engagement ring appears to be 'very similar in size' to the one Channing Tatum proposed with.

Kravitz has been spotted with her hefty engagement ring on various occasions, with a jewelry expert revealing it's "very similar in size" to the one previously given to her by Tatum "but with a slightly softer and less elongated shape."

"Zoë knows exactly what diamond proportions she loves on her hand," Laura Taylor, a jeweler specializing in engagement and wedding rings at Lorel Diamonds, said of the sparkler, estimated to be worth at least $600K. "Despite being a similar size, the diamond appears noticeably brighter than her previous engagement ring, which can often be a sign of a very well-cut stone. Excellent cut quality helps a diamond reflect more light, creating stronger sparkle and brilliance.”

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