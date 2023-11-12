Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz 'Ready' to Get Married After Quick Engagement: 'They Really Are Best Friends'

Another source noted their chemistry has been "off the charts" since they met. "Channing has a bad boy charm that Zoë loves, and he thinks she’s s--- as hell," they said.

However, the couple initially decided that they wanted to take things slowly and "not put any pressure on themselves" to turn this into something they weren't ready for yet.

"Both of them have recently come out of serious relationships," the source continued, referring to Kravitz's 2021 split from her ex-husband, Karl Glusman, and Tatum's 2019 divorce from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. "They’re enjoying the ride so far."

