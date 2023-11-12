Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz 'Ready' to Get Married After Quick Engagement: 'They Really Are Best Friends'
Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged — and according to a source, they aren't interested in a long engagement.
The happy couple sparked rumors of their impending nuptials after Kravitz was spotted wearing a gorgeous, 7-carat, diamond ring on that special finger while she and the Magic Mike star were living it up at a Halloween party in Los Angeles, Calif., last month.
"It’s Zoë’s dream ring," a source gushed of the lavish piece of jewelry. "She couldn’t believe Channing knew exactly what to get. But he’s a romantic like that."
Kravitz and Tatum have been dating around two years. They were first linked as early as January 2021. The duo has since repeatedly been photographed looking head over heels in love as they spend time together on coffee dates, bike rides and at social events.
"No two people have ever been more in sync," the source added. "They’re ready for this."
"Channing and Zoë are already talking about what kind of wedding they want. They’re both so excited!" the source continued. "Zoë and Chan- ning have a great relationship. Besides the obvious chemistry, they really are best friends."
The pair may even be considering starting a family together. As OK! previously reported, an insider teased that the Divergent actress wouldn't mind "having one kid."
"Things are going great with Channing and she is incredibly happy," the insider explained at the time. "She is in a good place career-wise and he has a good record of being a dad."
Another source noted their chemistry has been "off the charts" since they met. "Channing has a bad boy charm that Zoë loves, and he thinks she’s s--- as hell," they said.
However, the couple initially decided that they wanted to take things slowly and "not put any pressure on themselves" to turn this into something they weren't ready for yet.
"Both of them have recently come out of serious relationships," the source continued, referring to Kravitz's 2021 split from her ex-husband, Karl Glusman, and Tatum's 2019 divorce from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. "They’re enjoying the ride so far."
