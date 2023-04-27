OK Magazine
Channing Tatum & Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan Hug During Rare Joint Outing With Their 9-Year-Old Daughter Everly

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 26 2023, Published 10:15 p.m. ET

Exes Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan proved they're still on good terms despite their divorce.

On Sunday, April 23, the two were seen chatting in a Los Angeles parking lot, where they were joined by their 9-year-old daughter, Everly.

Source: @channingtatum/instagram

In photos from the sighting, the actor, 43, wore a white T-shirt, jeans and a beige baseball cap as he gave his former wife, 42, a hug. The dancer, clad in a white crop top and cream pants, embraced him back, and it appeared she was also holding her 3-year-old son, Callum, who she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Source: @stevekazee/instagram

The Step Up costars got hitched in 2009 but parted ways in 2018, and they agreed to split custody of their daughter in their divorce settlement. While the dancer is now set to walk down the aisle again with Kazee, 47, Tatum — who's currently dating actress Zoë Kravitz, 34 — confessed he's not sure if he sees himself ever remarrying.

"Relationships are hard for me. Even though I am a bit of a monogamist," he confessed in a Vanity Fair interview. "In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?"

Elsewhere in the chat with the magazine, he detailed the demise of his and Dewan's union, admitting they tried to make it work "for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart."

Source: mega

"I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you're actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you," said the Magic Mike lead. "Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."

Entertainment Tonight shared photos of the co-parents' Los Angeles outing.

