Article continues below advertisement

Chappell Roan knows how to own a stage — even when her outfit steals the spotlight. On September 20, the “Subway” singer kicked off her run of shows at New York’s Forest Hills Stadium, and while the night was a total success, she had one unforgettable slip. Mid-performance, Roan suddenly realized she was showing a lot of skin.

Article continues below advertisement

"Oh my God, I forgot my bottom was just a thong," the 27-year-old Grammy winner said in a TikTok clip. Holding her hand to her backside, she admitted, "I look up at the screen and see my a--. I was like, it's gone."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @stubhub/TikTok Chappell Roan had a wardrobe malfunction during her September 20 show at Forest Hills Stadium.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Her bold fit — a red-and-black corset halter top paired with thong bottoms — left little to the imagination and had the crowd buzzing. “WHAT is her workout routine?” one asked, while another penned, “looking respectfully, i swear.” “Please don’t apologize, babe, it’s so fine 🥵,” a third suggested.

Article continues below advertisement

The night wasn’t just about the fashion, as Roan belted out fan-favorites, including “Casual,” “The Subway” and “Hot to Go.” At one point, she became emotional, thanking the audience for accompanying her on her journey. "It’s been quite a year,” she told the crowd, according to Billboard. “I can’t believe we’re here, honestly. It’s crazy. Thank you for sticking with me through it, I know it was... it’s been really hard.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @stubhub/TikTok The singer realized mid-performance that her outfit only had a thong bottom — but laughed it off.

Article continues below advertisement

She added, “I’m so glad I can come to work like this. I just needed a place like this so bad when I was 13, 14. I just wanted to dress up however I wanted, and I wanted to wear makeup and look weird. So I hope you know that you’re welcome here, however you show up today. You are cherished.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @chappellroan/Instagram The 'Hot to Go' hitmaker also had a wardrobe malfunction in March.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, wardrobe malfunctions aren’t new for the “Pink Pony Club” singer. Earlier this year, she laughed off another mishap during Fashion Week while attending shows by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Wearing a stunning red leather Venus-cut gown, Roan revealed the back split open, exposing her thong-clad backside. She shrugged it off on Instagram, calling the experience a “dream come true” and shouting out her glam team for pulling it all together. Because one daring look is never enough, she later posted a photo in a sheer black mesh dress that showed plenty of skin — going braless and flaunting her fearless fashion sense.

Article continues below advertisement

True to form, the rising star leaned into drama with her glam, rocking drag-inspired makeup — bold blue eyeshadow, a concealed brow and a deep red lip.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Chappell Roan thanked the crowd, saying she was grateful to perform.

Article continues below advertisement

Her fearless approach to style is no accident. “I love looking pretty and scary. Or pretty and tacky…Or just not pretty; I love that too,” she said on The Tonight Show, wearing a feather-heavy Swan Lake-inspired look. “My stylist Genesis Webb and I pull from drag, we pull from horror movies, we pull from burlesque, we pull from theater.”