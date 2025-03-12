or
Chappell Roan Shows Off Her Butt During NSFW Wardrobe Malfunction in Paris: Photo

chappell roan
Source: @chappellroan/Instagram

Chappell Roan turned heads at Paris Fashion Week after a wardrobe malfunction left her exposed.

By:

March 12 2025, Published 10:44 a.m. ET

Chappell Roan’s Paris Fashion Week moment didn’t go exactly as planned — but she’s making the most of it!

The “Pink Pony Club” singer took to Instagram to share a wardrobe mishap after she attended runway shows for Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen on Saturday, March 8.

Source: @chappellroan/Instagram
While rocking a stunning red leather dress, Roan revealed that the back of her curve-hugging Venus-cut gown unexpectedly split open, leaving her backside fully exposed in sheer black thong underwear.

Despite the fashion fail, she kept a positive attitude, calling the experience a “dream come true” and giving a shout-out to her glam team for making it all happen.

chappell roan
Source: @chappellroan/Instagram

Chappell Roan had a wardrobe malfunction at Paris Fashion Week.

Of course, Roan didn’t stop there, as she also posted a snap of herself in a long black mesh dress — opting to go braless — which left little to the imagination as it revealed one of her assets.

In true Roan fashion, she went bold with her glam, sporting dramatic drag-inspired makeup with striking blue eyeshadow, a concealed brow and a deep red lip.

She wasn’t the only one dealing with fashion week mishaps. In a clip shared online, Roan was spotted sitting with PinkPanthress and Ice Spice, who revealed that she was in a similar situation.

"Mine ripped in the same spot," Ice Spice wrote on Instagram, showing solidarity with her fellow star.

Chappell Roan

chappell roan
Source: MEGA

Fans praised Chappell Roan for her bold and fearless fashion choices.

Fans, of course, were loving Roan’s fearless looks.

“We need a word stronger than mother,” one person gushed.

“Leather couldn’t handle the cake!” another joked.

“Long hair, no bra, it’s my type 🔥,” someone else raved.

Another fan wrote, “Best dressed 10000/10000. No notes. I’m gagged. I’m obsessed.”

ice spice pinkpanthress chappell roan
Source: @chappellroan/Instagram

Ice Spice shared that her dress ripped in the same spot.

When it comes to fashion, the “Casual” singer has always prioritized artistry over traditional glam.

“I love looking pretty and scary. Or pretty and tacky…Or just not pretty; I love that too,” Roan previously said on The Tonight Show while wearing a dark feather-festooned Swan Lake-inspired look. “My stylist Genesis Webb and I pull from drag, we pull from horror movies, we pull from burlesque, we pull from theater.”

“I just think it’s just not serious. I love that fans find such deep meanings to things and I’m just like, ‘I don’t know, I thought I looked hot.’ Like, I don’t know if it’s anything more than that,” she added.

chappell roan
Source: MEGA

The rising singer laughed off the mishap and kept enjoying the event.

Roan made her official Paris Fashion Week debut on Thursday, March 6, stepping out for the Rabanne Fall 2025 runway show in a shimmering metallic dress with an open back. She completed the look with sparkling drop earrings and debuted a deep auburn hair color.

In a video shared to Vogue’s Instagram, Roan couldn’t hide her joy, saying, "I'm at my first fashion show, Rabanne. And I'm wearing Rabanne. So pretty."

She added, "I don't really look like me right now, but it's kind of awesome. I'm so excited!"

