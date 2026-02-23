Chappell Roan Ends Relationship With Agency Founded by Casey Wasserman Amid Epstein Scandal

Article continues below advertisement

Chappell Roan, the rising pop star known for her hit “Pink Pony Club,” has ended her association with Wasserman, the talent agency founded by Casey Wasserman. This decision follows revelations linking Wasserman to the notorious Jeffrey Epstein through documents recently made public.

Source: @chappellroan/Instagram Chappell Roan cut ties with the agency founded by Casey Wasserman.

In an Instagram Story posted on February 9, Roan announced, “As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman.”

“Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity. This decision reflects my belief that meaningful change in our industry requires accountability” pic.twitter.com/KC1qMCHl7G — chappell roan daily (@dailyroan) February 10, 2026 Source: @chappellroan/Instagram

Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, stated that she holds her teams to “the highest standards” and has a responsibility to protect them. “No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,” she expressed.

Source: MEGA The move followed renewed scrutiny tied to Jeffrey Epstein documents.

The controversy surrounding Wasserman intensified after it was revealed that he communicated with Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Epstein. In a 2003 email, Wasserman made unsettling remarks to Maxwell, prompting scrutiny of his character and relationships. “I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?” he wrote, which has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about his judgment.

Source: MEGA Chappell Roan said she holds her team to high moral standards.

Wasserman responded to the allegations, stating, “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago.” He also clarified that he did not have a personal or business relationship with Epstein, mentioning a humanitarian trip he took with the Clinton Foundation in 2002.

Source: MEGA Casey Wasserman denied any personal ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in s-- trafficking minors, and the release of additional Epstein-related documents has kept the public’s attention on the scandal.