Article continues below advertisement
Chappell Roan Ends Relationship With Agency Founded by Casey Wasserman Amid Epstein Scandal

photo of Chappell Roan
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan dropped Wasserman after Epstein-linked revelations, citing ethics and accountability.

Profile Image

Feb. 23 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Chappell Roan, the rising pop star known for her hit “Pink Pony Club,” has ended her association with Wasserman, the talent agency founded by Casey Wasserman. This decision follows revelations linking Wasserman to the notorious Jeffrey Epstein through documents recently made public.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Chappell Roan cut ties with the agency founded by Casey Wasserman.
Source: @chappellroan/Instagram

Chappell Roan cut ties with the agency founded by Casey Wasserman.

Article continues below advertisement

In an Instagram Story posted on February 9, Roan announced, “As of today, I am no longer represented by Wasserman.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @chappellroan/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Roan, whose real name is Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, stated that she holds her teams to “the highest standards” and has a responsibility to protect them. “No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values,” she expressed.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The move followed renewed scrutiny tied to Jeffrey Epstein documents.
Source: MEGA

The move followed renewed scrutiny tied to Jeffrey Epstein documents.

Article continues below advertisement

The controversy surrounding Wasserman intensified after it was revealed that he communicated with Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Epstein. In a 2003 email, Wasserman made unsettling remarks to Maxwell, prompting scrutiny of his character and relationships. “I think of you all the time. So, what do I have to do to see you in a tight leather outfit?” he wrote, which has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about his judgment.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Chappell Roan said she holds her team to high moral standards.
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan said she holds her team to high moral standards.

Article continues below advertisement

Wasserman responded to the allegations, stating, “I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago.” He also clarified that he did not have a personal or business relationship with Epstein, mentioning a humanitarian trip he took with the Clinton Foundation in 2002.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Casey Wasserman denied any personal ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Casey Wasserman denied any personal ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Article continues below advertisement

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for her role in s-- trafficking minors, and the release of additional Epstein-related documents has kept the public’s attention on the scandal.

Roan's decision to leave Wasserman highlights the importance of accountability in the entertainment industry. “Artists deserve representation that aligns with their values and supports their safety and dignity,” she emphasized.

