Paris Hilton Bombshell: Socialite Reveals Whether Ghislaine Maxwell Tried Recruiting Her Into Jeffrey Epstein's Trafficking Scheme

Split photo of Paris Hilton, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell was reportedly interested in recruiting Paris Hilton into Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking scheme.

Profile Image

Nov. 17 2025, Published 10:49 a.m. ET

Paris Hilton has finally broken her silence on yearslong rumors Ghislaine Maxwell tried recruiting her into Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking scheme.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times published on Saturday, November 15, the famed socialite, 44, clapped back at claims she was introduced to Maxwell, 63, at a Hollywood party and became a top prospect for Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator.

Image of Paris Hilton said she doesn't 'remember' meeting Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton said she doesn't 'remember' meeting Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

"I don’t even remember ever meeting her," Hilton declared before providing a potential explanation as to how she ended up in headlines related to Maxwell and Epstein's sexual abuse scandal.

Hilton believed her family's legacy is what made her an easy target for the rumor mill, noting: "I'm such a good clickbait name."

Paris Hilton Spent 23 Days in Jail in 2007

Image of Paris Hilton spent 23 days in jail in 2007.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton spent 23 days in jail in 2007.

While Hilton denied being sought out by Maxwell and Epstein, the media personality has had her fair share of run-ins with the law.

In 2007, the House of Wax actress had her license suspended and was arrested for drunk driving. She ended up spending 23 days in Los Angeles' Lynwood prison.

Three years later, Hilton avoided prison by agreeing to a one-year suspended sentence after police found cocaine in her purse during a trip to Las Vegas.

Paparazzi Used to Hire 'Paris Hilton Look-Alikes'

Image of Paris Hilton admitted paparazzi would hire 'look-alikes' to snap fake photos of her.
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton admitted paparazzi would hire 'look-alikes' to snap fake photos of her.

Hilton shed light on her jail time and crazy past during her interview, admitting: "I was just like any other young girl — growing up, going out — but I had the whole world watching. "

"The media, especially the tabloids, they love to sensationalize everything," she added.

The Hilton Hotels heiress said her name was even more likely to end up in rumor-filled headlines back in the day, as paparazzi would hire "Paris Hilton lookalikes" who would "pretend to be" her.

"They would wear sunglasses, they would have fake bodyguards, holding a chihuahua that looked exactly like my dog, dressed in the same exact outfits, trying to do, like, 'the voice,'" she recalled. "I couldn’t stop them."

Paris Hilton Says Her 2004 S-- Tape Would Be 'Illegal' Today

Image of Paris Hilton said her 2004 s-- tape was 'painful and humiliating.'
Source: MEGA

Paris Hilton said her 2004 s-- tape was 'painful and humiliating.'

Before her substance-related police encounters, Hilton found herself a subject of extreme public interest when her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon started selling tapes of the two having intercourse. At the time the video was filmed, Hilton was only 19, while Salomon was in his 30s.

"That was just so painful and humiliating," Hilton reflected on the June 2004 scandal. "It was just very misogynistic."

"It was obviously meeting like a completely wrong person at the wrong time," she reflects, opening up about how she met Salomon toward the end of her trauma-filled teenage years. "I just felt like the world judged me from that point on."

The blonde beauty, however, is certain Salomon's release of their s-- tape "would be illegal today."

"People realize just how wrong it was. And that has also been healing for me, for people to be, like, wow, Paris was just a teenage girl being taken advantage of by this older guy," she shared.

