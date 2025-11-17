Paris Hilton Bombshell: Socialite Reveals Whether Ghislaine Maxwell Tried Recruiting Her Into Jeffrey Epstein's Trafficking Scheme

Article continues below advertisement

Paris Hilton has finally broken her silence on yearslong rumors Ghislaine Maxwell tried recruiting her into Jeffrey Epstein's trafficking scheme. In a new interview with the Sunday Times published on Saturday, November 15, the famed socialite, 44, clapped back at claims she was introduced to Maxwell, 63, at a Hollywood party and became a top prospect for Epstein and his convicted co-conspirator.

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton said she doesn't 'remember' meeting Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

"I don’t even remember ever meeting her," Hilton declared before providing a potential explanation as to how she ended up in headlines related to Maxwell and Epstein's sexual abuse scandal. Hilton believed her family's legacy is what made her an easy target for the rumor mill, noting: "I'm such a good clickbait name."

Paris Hilton Spent 23 Days in Jail in 2007

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton spent 23 days in jail in 2007.

While Hilton denied being sought out by Maxwell and Epstein, the media personality has had her fair share of run-ins with the law. In 2007, the House of Wax actress had her license suspended and was arrested for drunk driving. She ended up spending 23 days in Los Angeles' Lynwood prison. Three years later, Hilton avoided prison by agreeing to a one-year suspended sentence after police found cocaine in her purse during a trip to Las Vegas.

Paparazzi Used to Hire 'Paris Hilton Look-Alikes'

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton admitted paparazzi would hire 'look-alikes' to snap fake photos of her.

Hilton shed light on her jail time and crazy past during her interview, admitting: "I was just like any other young girl — growing up, going out — but I had the whole world watching. " "The media, especially the tabloids, they love to sensationalize everything," she added. The Hilton Hotels heiress said her name was even more likely to end up in rumor-filled headlines back in the day, as paparazzi would hire "Paris Hilton lookalikes" who would "pretend to be" her. "They would wear sunglasses, they would have fake bodyguards, holding a chihuahua that looked exactly like my dog, dressed in the same exact outfits, trying to do, like, 'the voice,'" she recalled. "I couldn’t stop them."

Paris Hilton Says Her 2004 S-- Tape Would Be 'Illegal' Today

Source: MEGA Paris Hilton said her 2004 s-- tape was 'painful and humiliating.'