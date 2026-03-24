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Chappell Roan Insists She 'Wasn’t Aware of Any Interaction' With Her Security That Made Jude Law's Daughter Cry After Hotel Incident

image split of Jude law, ada, Chappell roan
Source: MEGA

Chappell Roan insists she didn't know about any interaction with her security involved in a hotel incident that made Jude Law's daughter cry.

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March 24 2026, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

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Chappell Roan is standing firm on her stance involving a recent hotel incident that made Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter, Ada cry.

“Chappell holds her own teams to the highest standards,” a rep for the pop star, 28, said via Daily Mail on March 23.

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The Pop Star has 'Zero Tolerance for Aggressive Behavior'

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image of Chappell Roan
Source: MEGA

The singer shared a new statement about the altercation on March 23.

Roan has “zero tolerance for aggressive behavior toward her or her fans," they continued. “Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother/daughter and a third-party security office."

“She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video,” the statement added. “She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them.”

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Ada's Stepfather Jorginho Frello Brought Attention to the Incident

image of Jorginho Frello
Source: @catherineharding/Instagram

Ada's stepfather, athlete Jorginho Frello, slammed Chappell Roan on March 21.

News of the supposed incident went viral on March 21 when Ada's stepfather, athlete Jorginho Frello, slammed the "Pink Pony Club" singer on Instagram.

The 34-year-old soccer player claimed Roan sent a security guard after Ada after the preteen allegedly harassed her while they both dined at the same hotel in São Paulo, Brazil.

The Grammy winner shared her side of the story in an Instagram video recently, alleging the guards were not her personal security.

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Chappell Roan Claims She Didn't See Ada at the Hotel

Source: @PopCrave

Chappell Roan posted an apology video over the weekend.

"I didn't even see a woman and a child," Roan continued in her apology video. "No one came up to me. No one bothered me. I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me — they weren't doing anything!"

Body language analyst Inbaal Honigman exclusively told OK! on Monday, March 23, how "unrepentant" the singer seemed in the clip.

Body Language Expert Says Chappell Roan Seems 'Unrepentant' in Her Apology Clip

split image of of Chappell roan
Source: @chappellroan/Instagram

Chappell Roan had a 'lack of eye contact with the camera' in her clip.

"First and foremost, the lack of eye contact with the camera at the start, exhibits a reluctance to 'look the situation in the eye.' It is a bored and distracted facial expression," Honigman noticed.

The video featured Roan lounging on her bed in comfy clothes as she looked around the room while speaking to the camera. "The upwards gaze also indicates mental processing, meaning that she is still thinking about it, not totally ignoring responsibility, but the fact that she's still processing is curious," the expert added.

The way Roan is in bed "shows that she's feeling sorry for herself, not for the child in question."

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