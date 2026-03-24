Chappell Roan Insists She 'Wasn’t Aware of Any Interaction' With Her Security That Made Jude Law's Daughter Cry After Hotel Incident

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Chappell Roan is standing firm on her stance involving a recent hotel incident that made Jude Law's 11-year-old daughter, Ada cry. “Chappell holds her own teams to the highest standards,” a rep for the pop star, 28, said via Daily Mail on March 23.

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The Pop Star has 'Zero Tolerance for Aggressive Behavior'

Source: MEGA The singer shared a new statement about the altercation on March 23.

Roan has “zero tolerance for aggressive behavior toward her or her fans," they continued. “Chappell was not aware of any interaction between this mother/daughter and a third-party security office." “She did not see them at breakfast in her hotel, as she said in her video,” the statement added. “She did not direct her personal security or anyone on her team to interact with them.”

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Ada's Stepfather Jorginho Frello Brought Attention to the Incident

Source: @catherineharding/Instagram Ada's stepfather, athlete Jorginho Frello, slammed Chappell Roan on March 21.

News of the supposed incident went viral on March 21 when Ada's stepfather, athlete Jorginho Frello, slammed the "Pink Pony Club" singer on Instagram. The 34-year-old soccer player claimed Roan sent a security guard after Ada after the preteen allegedly harassed her while they both dined at the same hotel in São Paulo, Brazil. The Grammy winner shared her side of the story in an Instagram video recently, alleging the guards were not her personal security.

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Chappell Roan Claims She Didn't See Ada at the Hotel

Chappell Roan responds to the controversy involving a security guard confronting a young fan. pic.twitter.com/i3bNx7b9FS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026 Source: @PopCrave Chappell Roan posted an apology video over the weekend.

"I didn't even see a woman and a child," Roan continued in her apology video. "No one came up to me. No one bothered me. I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel. I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me — they weren't doing anything!" Body language analyst Inbaal Honigman exclusively told OK! on Monday, March 23, how "unrepentant" the singer seemed in the clip.

Body Language Expert Says Chappell Roan Seems 'Unrepentant' in Her Apology Clip

Source: @chappellroan/Instagram Chappell Roan had a 'lack of eye contact with the camera' in her clip.