'Unrepenant' Chappell Roan Is 'Hiding Her True Thoughts' in Apology Video Over Incident With Young Fan, Body Language Expert Claims

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Numerous social media users felt Chappell Roan was insincere when she tried to clarify allegations that she had nothing to do with a security guard scolding an 11-year-old fan — and a body language expert agrees. Though the singer gave an explanation and insisted she doesn't "hate children," Inbaal Honigman exclusively told OK! there were two things that signaled the Grammy winner "is not at all sorry about the event she's apologizing for."

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Body Language Expert Analyzes Chappell Roan's Apology Video

Source: @chappellroan/instagram A body language expert claimed Chappell Roan's 'lack of eye contact' in the video signals she's not truly sorry.

"First and foremost, the lack of eye contact with the camera at the start, exhibits a reluctance to 'look the situation in the eye.' It is a bored and distracted facial expression," pointed out Honigman, speaking via Casino.org US. "The upwards gaze also indicates mental processing, meaning that she is still thinking about it, not totally ignoring responsibility, but the fact that she's still processing is curious."

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Chappell Roan responds to the controversy involving a security guard confronting a young fan. pic.twitter.com/i3bNx7b9FS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 22, 2026 Source: @PopCrave/x Recording in bed signals Chappell Roan is 'absolutely at ease and unrepentant,' said the body language expert.

Honigman also highlighted Roan stroking her lip with her pinky finger. "Any move of finger-on-lip represents a desire to hide her true thoughts, as if hiding her intentions and stopping her mouth from expressing freely her feelings. It's a self-censoring move," the expert spilled. "The way she runs the tip of her little finger back and forth over her bottom lip has two further meanings." "It is a soothing gesture, calming the singer in times of distress. It is also a flirty gesture, designed to remind fans how cute she thinks she is, one who couldn't possibly be rude or mean," the body language guru added.

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The Singer Appears 'Unrepentant'

Source: @chappellroan/instagram Touching her lip could mean she's 'hiding her true thoughts,' the expert revealed.

Honigman also claimed that recording her video while relaxing in bed "shows that she's feeling sorry for herself, not for the child in question." "If she were nervous, tense or alert, she'd be sitting up, tummy muscles clenched," she noted. "The relaxed muscles allowing her to rest comfortably in bed while apologizing, reveal that she's absolutely at ease and unrepentant."

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What Happened Between Chappell Roan and Jorginho Frello's Stepdaughter?

Source: @jorginhofrello/instagram Jorginho Frello claimed his stepdaughter didn't even approach the superstar when she was reprimanded by a bodyguard.

Roan's video came after soccer star Jorginho Frello accused the "Pink Pony Club" crooner's security team of being "extremely aggressive" to his 11-year-old stepdaughter, Ada, during breakfast at a São Paulo, Brazil, hotel on Saturday, March 21. "She simply walked past the singer's table, looked to confirm it was her, smiled and went back to sit with her mum. She didn't say anything, didn't ask for anything," Frello explained on social media, claiming a guard then came to their table and scolded the preteen for "disrespecting" and "harassing" Roan. "My daughter was extremely shaken and cried a lot," recalled the sports star, who parents Ada with wife Catherine Harding. Harding welcomed her daughter with ex Jude Law.

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Source: @jorginhofrello/instagram The Grammy winner insisted she didn't 'ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child.'

The "Good Luck, Babe!" vocalist then filmed a social media video to clear the air, as she was hit with endless backlash. "I’m just going to tell my half of the story of what happened today with a mother and child who were involved with a security guard who is not my personal security. I didn't even see a woman and a child," she alleged. "No one came up to me. No one bothered me. I was just sitting at breakfast in my hotel." She added, "I did not ask the security guard to go up and talk to this mother and child. They did not come up to me — they weren't doing anything!"

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'I Do Not Hate Children'

Source: mega The pop star said it's 'crazy' for people to assume she 'hates children.'