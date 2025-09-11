Charissa Thompson Says Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Romance Is 'Real' as She Gushes Over Their 'Special' Connection: 'They Deserve Each Other'

Article continues below advertisement

Charissa Thompson gets a front row seat to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's love story, and even sometimes she's still in awe of how well they fit together. "I am so excited for them. There's so many Brads and Chads in the world, as she calls them, but it was so cool to see the outpouring of love for two people that a lot of people have never even met," the 43-year-old TV host and sports commentator, who is collaborating with State Farm and Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football on the “Delivery” and “Bold Predictions” commercials, exclusively tells OK! a few weeks after the duo's engagement.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @traviskelce/Instagram Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews played matchmaker for Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement

"They make you believe in love — and as someone who's been divorced twice, I even love love for them. I am so happy for them. My dad has this saying, 'Life is nothing without someone to share it with.' At one point, she said, 'Shouldn't I have someone to call when I have all these big moments and shouldn't I have someone to share this with?' In her fandom, they put all these montages together, and I was watching them and crying. Now she has someone to share it with, and seeing their relationship and how in love they are, I am just so happy for them. You can have all the individual success, and you can get to the top of the mountain, but you look around and it's like, 'Who do you share it with?' Now they have each other. It's beautiful," she adds. The pair, who first started dating in 2023, quickly went viral when they posted their engagement on Instagram. "It's really special to see two people find each other and really be in love. A lot of people say, 'It's not even real.' It's real! They deserve each other, and I'm so excited to watch their life grow together," she gushes. "They're so sweet. I just adore them. I always joke with my boyfriend, whenever we see them together, I am like, 'You need to love me more! You need to love me the way Travis loves her.' They're just magnets to each other. It's very sweet."

Article continues below advertisement

Thompson, who began her career as a sportscaster and host in 2006 with the Big Ten Network and Fox News, has always been passionate about sports, and now she's thrilled that the pop star, 35, is helping women love the game even more. "The humor she's added with the Brads and Chads, saying she hasn't any sort of negative effect is great. It's comical at this point because she has done nothing but highlight how incredible the sport is!" the blonde beauty states. "She's spoken on the podcast with Travis about how excited she is to learn the sport and how much fun it is. There's only been positive things that have come from her introduction to the sport and being part of it. It makes me so happy that other people love the sports because of her."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @traviskelce/Instagram The duo got engaged in August.

Article continues below advertisement

Thompson, who has become a prominent face on FS1, Fox Sports NFL and ESPN, is also making waves, as she and Erin Andrews, who hosts the "Calm Down" podcast alongside Thompson, in the sports world. "Erin and I share this common thread — we started loving football and sports because of our dads. For us to be able to go on this journey together has been really special and that your best friend is doing the same, same but different job you are," she explains. "We help each other and lift each other up. She's my biggest fan, and to go on this journey with one of my greatest friends is amazing. I never take for granted this job because it could go away at any moment, but to be able to have this longevity and to do it together has really been one of the highlights of my life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @charissajthompson/Instagram Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews are close friends and host a podcast together.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Though she's achieved so much, Thompson says she is "exactly" where she needs to be. "How lucky am I that I get to host a pre-game show at Fox on Sundays with guys like Julian Edelman and Michael Strahan and Terry Bradshaw and all these legends in sports?! I get to then go on the road for Thursday Night Football and be at games with my incredible crew. I've worked in entertainment, and I loved my time there, but sports is where my heart is. I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I get to do exactly what I want to do. It's different every week. I have pinch-me moments all the time that I get to do this job," she gushes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @charissajthompson/Instagram The starlet said she's 'exactly' where she's supposed to be in life.

Article continues below advertisement

On top of that, she gets to team up with great companies like State Farm, which is launching two new co-branded commercials with the podcaster. In the two spots, Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football: “Delivery” and “Bold Predictions,” each of them play into the star’s role as an analyst and her football insights to deliver laughs and highlight a key message — having insurance isn’t the same as having State Farm — through clever, can’t-miss football analogies. "State Farm is the best. I love this company. I am a State Farm customer — I was before the partnership was presented to me, so when they called and asked this year if I would be a part of these commercials, I jumped at the opportunity! I will tell anyone about State Farm, and having insurance is not the same as having State Farm. My insurance agent, Mike, and I are very close friends, and I call him probably more than he wants me to, but you feel the difference. In today's day and age, customer service is some automated person on the other end, so to have that direct relationship and have a real person on the phone is incredible," she raves.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: State Farm The sports guru loves State Farm!