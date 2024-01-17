Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes Jill Biden for Claiming Her Husband Has the 'Energy and Vigor' for a Second Term
Radio host Charlamagne Tha God broke out in laughter after being asked if he agreed with First Lady Jill Biden, who claimed that her 81-year-old husband, President Joe Biden, has the "vigor and energy" to serve a second term at the White House.
Charlamagne, born Lenard Larry McKelvey, chuckled after watching Jill stand up for the president.
"I see Joe every day. I see him out, you know, traveling around this country," she said in the clip. "I see his vigor. I see his energy. I see his passion every single day."
"The Breakfast Club" co-host told Fox News, "I get it because, you know, we're stuck with what we got, right? Like, I think that the Republican Party should move away from Donald Trump. And I think that the Democratic Party should move away from Joe Biden. But we're stuck with what we got."
"I mean, she has to be optimistic. I mean, she has to say those things. What is she going to say?" He continued. "Like, 'Oh… I don't think he's going to make it through four years. You know, I think he's going to drop dead after 2.' Like, I mean, what is she supposed to say?"
The radio host admitted, "I don't see that vigor. And I don't think a lot of other Americans see that vigor anyway."
"I think the thing that should scare everybody is when you look across the aisle, and you see a guy that's got 91 criminal charges, he's been impeached twice, he's got four indictments … how are you losing to that guy?"
Charlamagne also questioned whether Vice President Kamala Harris is still a viable running mate for the 2024 ticket.
"That's really the conversation — is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris still a winnable ticket?" He asked the outlet. "I think Republicans should be asking themselves that, too. Is Donald Trump still a winnable ticket?"
"I know the polls say right now he'd beat up Joe Biden in a general election. But I don't know. I really, truly don't know. So, to answer your question, uh, no. He doesn't look full of vigor like his wife says. Not to me, anyway."
Charlamagne recently guest hosted The Daily Show, where he said the "ultimate Christmas gift" would be President Biden dropping out of the 2024 race.