Charlamagne Tha God Criticizes Jill Biden for Claiming Her Husband Has the 'Energy and Vigor' for a Second Term

"I mean, she has to be optimistic. I mean, she has to say those things. What is she going to say?" He continued. "Like, 'Oh… I don't think he's going to make it through four years. You know, I think he's going to drop dead after 2.' Like, I mean, what is she supposed to say?"

The radio host admitted, "I don't see that vigor. And I don't think a lot of other Americans see that vigor anyway."

"I think the thing that should scare everybody is when you look across the aisle, and you see a guy that's got 91 criminal charges, he's been impeached twice, he's got four indictments … how are you losing to that guy?"