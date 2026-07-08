Charles Barkley Reveals Why He Skipped Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding
July 8 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET
Charles Barkley turned down an invitation to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding because he does not typically attend weddings or funerals.
"I don’t go to weddings and funerals," Charles said during the Tuesday, July 8, episode of "Unfiltered With Ricky Bo & Bill Colarulo."
He added, "I did get an invite, and I did politely declined. Because I thought it was gonna be a c--- show."
Barkley Chose Golf Over the Star-Studded Celebration
Charles said the wedding, which took place on Friday at Madison Square Garden, didn't fit into his offseason plans because he wanted to spend time playing golf.
"That’s just too much," he said. "I just wanna hang out and play golf, and I don’t wanna dress up and all that other stuff. But I appreciate the invitation; it was pretty special."
Charles Barkley Explained His Friendship With Travis Kelce
The NBA Hall of Famer explained that his decision had nothing to do with the couple personally. Charles said he has a good relationship with Travis and has also met Taylor before.
"I love Travis and Jason," he said, referring to the Kansas City Chiefs star and his brother, Jason Kelce.
Although he skipped the wedding, he and Travis have developed a friendly relationship through podcast appearances.
Travis has appeared on Charles' podcast, "The Steam Room," where he shared a funny detail about his childhood, revealing he always wished his name had been Charles.
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Several Other Celebrities Also Missed Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding
Singer James Taylor, television host Ryan Seacrest, actor Robert Pattinson, and actor Mark Hamill have also confirmed they were invited but did not make the celebration.
Robert, whose girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, attended the wedding, joked about missing out after hearing guests had the chance to win lavish prizes.
Robert asked, "They were giving away lots of stuff?" and expressed surprise upon being informed by Entertainment Tonight during an inquiry at The Odyssey premiere on Monday.
The wedding drew an extensive list of celebrity guests, making it one of the biggest entertainment events of the summer.
Kelce Brothers' Instagram Post Shared Wedding Details
Following Taylor and Travis' wedding, the official @kelcebrothers Instagram account shared a post revealing several details from the couple's ceremony.
According to the post, the pair married in New York City on July 3, with their friend Adam Sandler officiating the ceremony. The announcement also said the celebration brought both of their families together.
The post revealed that the couple chose not to have traditional bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, Austin served as Taylor's Man of Honor, while Jason stood by Travis as his Best Man.
It also offered a closer look at the couple's wedding fashion. Their ceremony looks were created by Christian Dior Haute Couture and designed by Jonathan Anderson in collaboration with the bride and groom.
The post added that Taylor and Travis wore Christian Louboutin shoes and Cartier jewelry for their special day.