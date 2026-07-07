Charlize Theron, 50, Dons Dangerously High Slit to 'The Odyssey' Premiere in London: Photos

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Charlize Theron, 50, wowed at the London premiere of The Odyssey on Monday, July 6. The dress, designed by Givenchy, is a black, floor-length halter gown with a low back and a high slit that shows off her toned legs. She paired the stunning gown with high-fashion white gloves, diamond drop earrings, her hair styled in an updo and a bold red lip.

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An All-Star Cast

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron is part of the A-list cast.

The actress plays the mythical enchantress Calypso in Christopher Nolan's star-studded adaptation, a small but important role in the movie centered around Homer's epic poem. Theron joins the cast surrounded by some of modern Hollywood's biggest names: Matt Damon as Odysseus, Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope, and Tom Holland as their son Telemachus. Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o round out the cast.

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Source: MEGA 'The Odyssey' is already one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

The film follows Odysseus's decade-long struggle to return home to Ithaca after the Trojan War, fighting mythical creatures and many obstacles along the way, including a run-in with Calypso, Theron's character, when she captures him. The Odyssey marks Nolan's first project since his Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, and is already being said to be one of the biggest film events of the year. Universal Studios teased it will be a "mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX technology," thanks in part to being shot entirely on IMAX cameras. The movie hits theaters on July 17.

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A Successful Career

Theron has been a household name since her breakout role as Mary Ann Lomax in the 1997 supernatural thriller The Devil's Advocate, where she starred opposite Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino. She won her first major acting awards in 2004 for her critically acclaimed transformation into real-life Florida serial killer Aileen Wuornos in the 2003 true-crime drama Monster. She had to wear heavy prosthetic makeup and gain 30 pounds for the raw performance that swept award season that year, with her taking home the Oscar, the Golden Globe and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award.

Source: MEGA Before 'The Odyssey,' Charlize Theron starred in 'Apex.'