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Taylor Swift's Wedding Dress Designer Jonathan Anderson Reveals the 'Emotional' Truth Behind Her Custom Bridal Look

Photo of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's wedding dress designer Jonathan Anderson revealed the 'emotional' process that went behind creating her custom bridal look.

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July 7 2026, Published 6:05 a.m. ET

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Taylor Swift's custom bridal look was apparently the result of a heartfelt process.

The pop star's wedding dress designer, Jonathan Anderson, recently opened up about collaborating with her to materialize her dream wedding dress in an interview with Women's Wear Daily.

The singer reportedly wore a custom Christian Dior Haute Couture gown as she exchanged vows with Travis Kelce on July 3 at Madison Square Garden.

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Image of Jonathan Anderson said 'it was a joy' collaborating with Taylor Swift for her wedding look.
Source: MEGA

Jonathan Anderson said 'it was a joy' collaborating with Taylor Swift for her wedding look.

Although the dress itself has yet to be revealed to the public, the Dior creative director shared some insights into the process that went behind creating the iconic look.

"It was a joy to work with her. We became very good friends," Anderson said to the outlet.

"It’s an emotional thing doing someone’s wedding," he added.

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Taylor Swift's Representatives Previously Commented on Her Opting For Dior For Her Wedding

Image of Taylor Swift's reps confirmed that she and Travis Kelce were in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture looks for their big day.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift's reps confirmed that she and Travis Kelce were in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture looks for their big day.

The "Blank Space" singer's representatives previously confirmed to People that both she and her new husband opted to wear custom Christian Dior outfits for their wedding.

"The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture. They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections," the statement read.

The representatives added that the looks were crafted "in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom."

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Image of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wore custom Christian Louboutin shoes for their wedding.
Source: MEGA

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift wore custom Christian Louboutin shoes for their wedding.

"This is the designer's first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity," the statement continued.

The reps also confirmed in the statement to the outlet that "The Great War" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's "shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin."

They also claimed that Swift "wore Cartier jewelry" to complete her wedding ensemble.

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The Dior Fashion House Also Made a Statement About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Looks

Image of The Dior fashion house issued a statement about creating wedding looks for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.
Source: MEGA

The Dior fashion house issued a statement about creating wedding looks for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The French fashion house issued its own statement in the wake of Swift and Kelce's New York Wedding this past weekend, confirming the collaboration to make their dream wedding all the more magical.

"Christian Dior Haute Couture is delighted to confirm it has created the wedding looks for the marriage of Taylor and Travis," the statement said, according to People.

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Image of Taylor Swift had been incorporating Dior into her wardrobe for months before wearing a custom Dior wedding gown for her nuptials.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift had been incorporating Dior into her wardrobe for months before wearing a custom Dior wedding gown for her nuptials.

"They have been created in Dior’s ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris, and designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the couple," the statement continued.

The Dior fashion house concluded its statement by congratulating the happy couple on their recent nuptials.

"Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom," read the statement.

Before her lavish wedding, the Grammy-winning singer had been incorporating Dior into her looks for months, per People. In hindsight, many seem to believe it was a subtle hint that she had chosen the legendary.

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