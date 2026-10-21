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Charli D'Amelio Addresses Family Feud Amid Allegations Involving Her Parents: 'I Wouldn't Say They Stole My Money'

image of Charli D'Amelio
Source: MEGA

Charli D'Amelio addressed allegations surrounding her family's finances.

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Oct. 21 2026, Updated 1:29 p.m. ET

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Charli D'Amelio set the record straight about claims that her parents mishandled her millions.

The 22-year-old influencer opened up about the controversy in a new interview, reflecting on her finances and the growing distance between herself and her family.

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Charli D'Amelio Addresses Money Allegations

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image of Charli D’Amelio said her parents 'did not steal her money.'
Source: MEGA

Charli D’Amelio said her parents 'did not steal her money.'

During a recent interview, D'Amelio was asked directly whether rumors about her parents mishandling her finances were true.

"No, they're not true," she said. "I wouldn't say that they stole my money."

After a lengthy pause, the TikTok star added, "I think we did a lot of things as a family."

D'Amelio also reflected on how little control she had over her finances when she first became famous as a teenager.

"There are not a lot of rules and regulations when it comes to people who do what I do," she explained. "I didn't start learning about and getting involved in my [finances] until I was about 21."

"I'm very fortunate to be able to be living the life that I am, but I've also been working nonstop since I was 15, so I should have stuff to show for it," D'Amelio added.

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Charli D'Amelio's Parents Deny Claims

image of Marc D'Amelio denied the accusations about stealing money from Charli D'Amelio.
Source: MEGA

Marc D'Amelio denied the accusations about stealing money from Charli D'Amelio.

Speculation about the D'Amelio family's finances intensified in May.

An unverified report alleged that millions of dollars had been moved from accounts established during the early years of D'Amelio's career.

Her father, Marc D'Amelio, rejected the accusations, writing, "This is not true. We love Charli, but she is being manipulated, and I have the receipts."

He also told People the allegations were "100 percent not true."

In June, Marc addressed the rumors in a TikTok livestream, saying he and his wife, Heidi D'Amelio, had not spoken to Charli in a while.

He also shared that he and Charli were communicating through her lawyer.

"We want Charli back. We love her," Marc expressed during the livestream.

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Charli D'Amelio Separates From Family Business

image of Charli D'Amelio also stepped away from her family's popcorn brand.
Source: MEGA

Charli D'Amelio also stepped away from her family's popcorn brand.

The financial controversy comes after Charli stepped away from Be Happy Snacks, the popcorn brand she launched with her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, and their parents in 2023.

TMZ reported that it was a "formal amicable separation" from D'Amelio Brands and D'Amelio Family LLC.

Both Charli's parents and Dixie are still involved with the family company.

Charli D'Amelio Reflects on Her Childhood Fame

image of Charli D'Amelio rose to fame on TikTok at 15 years old.
Source: MEGA

Charli D'Amelio rose to fame on TikTok at 15 years old.

Charli rose to fame on TikTok at just 15 years old.

The star eventually became the platform's first creator to reach 100 million followers.

"I was the youngest in every room I was in," she said. "I was surrounded by people who were the best in the business, so you trust because that's all you have — these people who are supposed to be guiding and helping you."

"But people are selfish, and that's the sad reality," the TikToker continued. "And people have bad intentions, too. You can't be a trusting person. I've learned that the hard way."

Charli later added, "I'm in charge. Now I say what I'm doing and not doing."

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