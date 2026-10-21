Charli D'Amelio Addresses Family Feud Amid Allegations Involving Her Parents: 'I Wouldn't Say They Stole My Money'

The 22-year-old influencer opened up about the controversy in a new interview, reflecting on her finances and the growing distance between herself and her family.

Charli D'Amelio set the record straight about claims that her parents mishandled her millions .

Charli D’Amelio said her parents 'did not steal her money.'

During a recent interview, D'Amelio was asked directly whether rumors about her parents mishandling her finances were true.

"No, they're not true," she said. "I wouldn't say that they stole my money."

After a lengthy pause, the TikTok star added, "I think we did a lot of things as a family."

D'Amelio also reflected on how little control she had over her finances when she first became famous as a teenager.

"There are not a lot of rules and regulations when it comes to people who do what I do," she explained. "I didn't start learning about and getting involved in my [finances] until I was about 21."

"I'm very fortunate to be able to be living the life that I am, but I've also been working nonstop since I was 15, so I should have stuff to show for it," D'Amelio added.