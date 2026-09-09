NEWS Charli D'Amelio Hints at Family Feud With Pointed Comment About Her Finances: 'Wouldn't I Like to Know' Source: MEGA Charli D'Amelio has faced months of speculation about a reported rift with her famous family. Taylor Camp Sept. 9 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Charli D'Amelio seemingly isn't ready to put the rumors surrounding her family drama behind her. The 22-year-old appeared to make a pointed reference to her past business conflicts while discussing money during a recent YouTube appearance, three months after it was confirmed that she had parted ways with her family's popcorn brand, Be Happy Snacks.

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Charli D'Amelio Makes a Pointed Comment About Her Money

Source: MEGA Charli D'Amelio raised eyebrows with a pointed response when asked how much money she made from her old merchandise.

D'Amelio appeared on the September 5 episode of comedian Quenlin Blackwell's YouTube series "Feeding Starving Celebrities," where she brought along merchandise she'd previously sold during her rise to social media fame. When Blackwell asked how much money D'Amelio made from a pair of branded sweatpants, her response raised some eyebrows. "Mmm, ain't that the question," D'Amelio said while looking directly at the camera. "Wouldn't I like to know." The influencer didn't elaborate on what she meant, but the remark comes amid months of speculation about tension between D'Amelio and her parents, Marc and Heidi D'Amelio, involving her finances and former family business ventures.

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Charli D'Amelio Left Her Family's Business

Source: MEGA Charli D'Amelio parted ways with the family business she previously shared with her parents, Marc and Heidi, and sister Dixie.

In June, it was confirmed that Charli had parted ways with Be Happy Snacks, the popcorn brand she launched alongside sister Dixie D'Amelio and their parents in 2023. TMZ reported that Charli's departure was a "formal amicable separation" from D'Amelio Brands and D'Amelio Family LLC. According to the outlet's sources, the process began in March 2025 and was finalized that November. March, Heidi and Dixie remained involved with the company following Charli's departure.

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Rumors of D'Amelio Family Rift Surfaced

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Source: MEGA Rumors of tension within the D'Amelio family intensified after fans noticed Charli and her parents were no longer following each other on Instagram.

Before news of Charli's business exit became public, rumors had already begun swirling about trouble within the famous family. Fans had noticed Charli and her parents were no longer following each other on Instagram. Then, in May, an unverified report circulated alleging that millions of dollars had been transferred out of accounts established while Charli's career was managed by her parents. Marc strongly denied the allegations. "This is not true," he wrote in response to the report, adding, "We love Charli but she is being manipulated and I have the receipts." He separately told People the report was "100 percent not true."

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Marc D'Amelio Says He and Charli Stopped Speaking

Source: MEGA Marc D'Amelio publicly acknowledged his strained relationship with Charli and said he hoped the family could reconcile.

Although Marc denied the financial allegations, he publicly acknowledged that his relationship with his daughter had become strained. During a TikTok livestream following the reports, Marc claimed he and Heidi hadn't spoken directly with Charli in some time and alleged that people on her team were manipulating her. Charli's representative did not comment on those claims. Marc also said communication with his daughter was taking place through her lawyer and expressed his desire to repair the relationship. "We want Charli back. We love her," he said during the livestream.

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Charli D'Amelio Hasn't Directly Addressed the Feud

Source: MEGA Charli D'Amelio has not directly addressed the reported family feud despite her father's public comments about their relationship.