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Charli D'Amelio Relaxes on the Beach in String Bikini During Hawaiian Vacation: Photos

Image of Charli D'Amelio took some time off to relax on the beach.
Source: MEGA: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio took some time off to relax on the beach.

July 14 2026, Published 4:55 p.m. ET

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Charli D'Amelio is soaking up some downtime!

The TikTok star took to her Instagram on Monday, July 13, to share some photos of her relaxing beachside in a string bikini during a trip to Hawaii, trading her usual content for a few days of sun and sand.

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A Tropical Getaway

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Image of Charli D'Amelio posed on the beach while in Hawaii.
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio posed on the beach while in Hawaii.

In the post, captioned "otb (on the beach) @prada," she wore a brown string bikini that she paired with a straw bucket hat from Prada, while she lounged on a pink and black beach towel, taking selfies on her phone.

Also in the carousel, D'Amelio, 22, could be seen sitting in the passenger seat of a Jeep Wrangler with her hair blowing in the wind as she took a drive around the island.

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Image of Charli D'Amelio's fans commented on how stunning she looks.
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio's fans commented on how stunning she looks.

Her approximately 40 million followers rushed to the comment section to hype up the Broadway star.

One fan wrote, "So beautiful gurl!!!"

"I hope u have the best time in Hawaii," another commented.

"The most stunning girl," a third said.

A fourth complimented her outfit, saying, "That bucket hat is super cute."

"Oh my gosh, you are glowingggg," gushed a fifth person.

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'My Mental Health Keeps Declining'

Image of The trip comes after she opened up about her mental health in a YouTube video.
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

The trip comes after she opened up about her mental health in a YouTube video.

The trip comes amid continued reports claiming D'Amelio is no longer in contact with her family.

In a YouTube video shared on July 4, she admitted that "my mental health keeps declining." Before continuing, "not having the guidance, or the mentors to help me or` guide me for what decisions I should make or the life that I want to live" is difficult.

People reported last month that D'Amelio has stepped away from her family's popcorn brand, Be Happy Snacks, due to financial disputes.

The company was launched in 2023, and her parents Marc, 57, and Heidi D'Amelio, 54, are still part of the business, while it is unclear whether her older sister, Dixie D'Amelio, is still involved.

Fans first speculated that something may be wrong when it was discovered that Charli and her parents no longer follow each other on Instagram.

'The Report Is 100 Percent Not True'

Image of Marc D'Amelio claimed the reports about Charli D'Amelio's money are false.
Source: MEGA

Marc D'Amelio claimed the reports about Charli D'Amelio's money are false.

Marc commented on a DeuxMoi post that alleged Charli discovered millions of dollars had been moved out of accounts originally set up when her parents managed her career.

"No one called me for an interview. This is not true. We love Charli, but she is being manipulated, and I have the receipts. Over the last six years, we have remained silent and never addressed gossip, but the time has come to set the record straight," Marc wrote.

Marc added, "There is nothing to say except the report is 100 percent not true," when he was reached out to by People.

Following the response on DeuxMoi, Marc shared in a TikTok Live that Charli had not reached out to him in some time.

He shared, "This process was never about money. It was always just about having this crazy awesome experience with my family, and that's it," adding he has "always protected my daughter."

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