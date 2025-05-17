or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Charli D'Amelio
Hot Shots! See Charli D'Amelio's Drool-Worthy Photos

charli damelio drool worthy photos
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio is always a standout, thanks to her ever-evolving style and fashion sense!

By:

May 17 2025, Published 10:50 a.m. ET

Hot at 21

charli damelio drool worthy photos
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio turned 21 in May.

On May 1, Charli D'Amelio celebrated her 21st birthday with a 12-hour party at Seven24 Collective's DIMES.

During her birthday bash, the TikTok star sizzled in a red, form-fitting dress with black straps and lace. She styled her short hair straight, amping up her sultry look.

Coachella Beauty

charli damelio drool worthy photos
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio shared stunning snaps ahead of the 2025 Coachella – Day 1.

D'Amelio made waves on Instagram when she slipped into a black crop top and tiny shorts before the 2025 Coachella. In the snaps, she left everyone in awe as she freed her nipples in her racy ensemble, completing her festival style with a beaded necklace, stacks of bracelets on both wrists, hoop earrings and black boots.

"chella day one," D'Amelio captioned the post.

Feeling S--- and Free

charli damelio drool worthy photos
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

In the post, Charli D'Amelio highlighted her rock-hard abs.

In a December 2024 mirror selfie, the Charli vs. Dixie star wore a dark gray cardigan, a black bandeau top and low-rise jeans that accentuated her toned abs. She also accessorized with large hoop earrings and rings for a more sophisticated look.

"in time out," she wrote in the caption.

She Rocked Her Bold Look

charli damelio drool worthy photos
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio wore a colorful ensemble in the update.

"can't wait for tomorrow," she captioned an October 2024 Instagram post, which featured a mirror selfie showing her modeling a colorful outfit.

In the snapshot, she wore a vibrant orange-red bra that was visible beneath a green knitted crop top with long sleeves. She paired the look with orange pants with a black-and-white belt and floral patterns.

Charli D'Amelio Left Little to the Imagination

charli damelio drool worthy photos
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio posed in a white outfit in the post.

Charli D'Amelio

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant oozed appeal and glamour in a September 2024 photo, posing on a couch in a short dress with a plunging neckline and floral patterns. She matched her steamy outfit with a chin-length bob that framed her face.

To finish the look, she wore sheer black tights and black high heels.

She Dazzled in a Sheer Look

charli damelio drool worthy photos
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio struck a low-key pose to share her daring look.

For the Revolve Festival in 2024, D'Amelio opted for a white knitted dress with butterflies printed over it. The ensemble's sheer design exhibited her bare nipples and black underwear, matching her black platform shoes.

"thanks for the best time @celsiusofficial @tpain 🤍🦋✨ #celsiusbrandpartner," she shared in the caption.

Charli D'Amelio Raised Temperatures

charli damelio drool worthy photos
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio slipped into a teeny bikini in the July 2022 post.

D'Amelio brought her assets into focus when she sported a two-piece bikini with newspaper print while soaking up the sun in July 2022. The swimwear featured a triangle-style top with thin straps and a low-rise string bikini bottom, showcasing the internet personality's slim figure.

Hot Girl Summer

charli damelio drool worthy photos
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

Charli D'Amelio wore a printed bikini in the photo.

In a July 2022 mirror selfie, D'Amelio showed off her enviable figure in a white two-piece bikini featuring floral prints and side ties.

She shared in the caption, "I've been stuck in my ways for a while."

All-Black Ensemble

charli damelio drool worthy photos
Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram

She captioned the post, 'my heart is yours.'

D'Amelio commanded attention in a sheer black lace bodysuit with a black bra and high-waisted black underwear in a December 2021 update, pairing the see-through look with black platform heels.

