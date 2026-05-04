Charli D'Amelio Flaunts Backside in Daring Dress for 22nd Birthday: Photos

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Charli D’Amelio put her fit figure on full display!

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Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram Charli D’Amelio stunned fans in a daring backless dress while celebrating her 22nd birthday.

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On Friday, May 1, the TikTok star stepped out in a daring, backless dress that put her figure front and center. Posing confidently on a sleek balcony with a city skyline behind her, D’Amelio showed off her backside while keeping the look effortlessly chic. With her dark hair worn naturally and minimal accessories, she let the statement dress take all the attention.

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In one standout snap, she glanced back over her shoulder with a subtle smile, giving a clear view of the dress’s cutout design that hugged her curves. Another shot captured her mid-turn, adding a natural, almost candid energy to the moment.

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Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram The TikTok star's career has expanded beyond TikTok into television and Broadway.

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She then paired the look with strappy heels to complete the vibe. “out here 🎂,” she captioned the post, celebrating her 22nd birthday.

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Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram The star first shot to fame in 2020.

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The eye-catching photos come months after a report claimed D’Amelio had distanced herself from her parents and sister, allegedly feeling like she was being treated as a "cash cow." According to the source, she was also "aggressively sexualized" and faced heavy online criticism. D’Amelio first shot to fame in 2020, when she was just 15 years old and quickly became the most-followed creator on TikTok.

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Now, she boasts more than 157 million followers on the platform and made history as the first creator to surpass both 50 million and 100 million followers. Her online success soon crossed over into mainstream fame, leading to her family’s Hulu series The D'Amelio Show and even landing a role in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical & Juliet.

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Source: @charlidamelio/Instagram Charli D’Amelio has openly discussed the pressure of fame.

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With that rapid rise came major brand deals and endorsements, bringing in millions and changing her family’s life almost overnight. Still, behind the scenes, insiders claimed things weren’t always as picture-perfect. "They seemed really toxic and pushed her to work so much," a source told Daily Mail. "Her parents treated her like a cash cow. This is a teenager who was taken advantage of, for money, by her already rich parents, leaving her aggressively sexualised and massively hated online for having the maturity of a teenager," they added.