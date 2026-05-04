Charli D'Amelio Flaunts Backside in Daring Dress for 22nd Birthday: Photos
May 4 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET
Charli D’Amelio put her fit figure on full display!
On Friday, May 1, the TikTok star stepped out in a daring, backless dress that put her figure front and center. Posing confidently on a sleek balcony with a city skyline behind her, D’Amelio showed off her backside while keeping the look effortlessly chic. With her dark hair worn naturally and minimal accessories, she let the statement dress take all the attention.
In one standout snap, she glanced back over her shoulder with a subtle smile, giving a clear view of the dress’s cutout design that hugged her curves. Another shot captured her mid-turn, adding a natural, almost candid energy to the moment.
She then paired the look with strappy heels to complete the vibe.
“out here 🎂,” she captioned the post, celebrating her 22nd birthday.
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The eye-catching photos come months after a report claimed D’Amelio had distanced herself from her parents and sister, allegedly feeling like she was being treated as a "cash cow."
According to the source, she was also "aggressively sexualized" and faced heavy online criticism.
D’Amelio first shot to fame in 2020, when she was just 15 years old and quickly became the most-followed creator on TikTok.
Now, she boasts more than 157 million followers on the platform and made history as the first creator to surpass both 50 million and 100 million followers.
Her online success soon crossed over into mainstream fame, leading to her family’s Hulu series The D'Amelio Show and even landing a role in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical & Juliet.
With that rapid rise came major brand deals and endorsements, bringing in millions and changing her family’s life almost overnight.
Still, behind the scenes, insiders claimed things weren’t always as picture-perfect.
"They seemed really toxic and pushed her to work so much," a source told Daily Mail.
"Her parents treated her like a cash cow. This is a teenager who was taken advantage of, for money, by her already rich parents, leaving her aggressively sexualised and massively hated online for having the maturity of a teenager," they added.
D’Amelio has also been open about the pressures that came with her early fame.
“I was so young when I started doing this, and there were so many paths I could’ve taken,” she shared with Time after being named one of the outlet’s top creators in 2025. “I’m really happy with how it’s turned out. Who would’ve thought posting on TikTok could help get me on Broadway?”
That same year, she got candid about the emotional toll of constantly being online.
"I was making videos every single day, and I was also developing some pretty severe cystic acne at the same time," she told People in June 2025. "It was incredibly difficult to kind of balance being authentic and also having self-confidence."