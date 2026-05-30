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Charli XCX Nearly Goes Topless in Sultry Bed Photoshoot Ahead of London Show

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Source: MEGA/@charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX shared new photos on social media Friday.

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May 30 2026, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

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Charli XCX showed off her assets in a sultry photoshoot she shared on social media on Friday, May 29.

The British singer, 33, posted two black-and-white snaps of herself sitting on her bed where she almost went topless.

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Charli XCX Managed to Avoid a Nip-Slip in Her Latest Snapshot

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image split of Charli xcx
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX opted to show off almost all of her chest in a NSFW photoshoot on Instagram.

She donned a teeny white bikini top, matching bottoms and wore no makeup. Her dark hair was loose and messy, but styled in easy beach waves.

Her swimsuit top was pulled slightly down as her arm covered her chest.

"London… tomorrow night?" the caption read.

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Linda Perry Said Madonna Should Stop Trying to Compete With the 'Brat' Hitmaker

image of Linda Perry
Source: MEGA

Songwriter Linda Perry said Madonna 'is a follower.'

Charli XCX's post came a day before she performed at Exmouth Market in London.

Fans loved the "Brat" pop star's photos and commented their love for her look. "Living the dream like a london queen," one fan gushed.

"Omg how beautiful you are," someone enthused. "Queen," a person wrote, while another chimed in: "Gorgeous!"

Famed songwriter Linda Perry recently noted in a new interview how Madonna needs to stop trying to compete with Charli XCX

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image of Charli xcx
Source: MEGA

Charli XCX's upcoming studio album is going to be rock-inspired.

“Of late, I feel she is a follower,” Perry told Consequence on May 27. “She’s following the trends. She’s trying to compete with Charli XCX and this and that. Everything about her seems weak to me, and not powerful.”

“So I would love to get that woman in a studio, slap her in the face a couple of times, and say, ‘Wake up, get back to who Madonna is and what you represent. You are a leader,’” she continued.

In an April interview with British Vogue, Charli XCX revealed she's working on a new rock-inspired sound for her upcoming eighth studio album.

Madonna Apparently Dissed Charli xcx on Instagram

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Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM

'If your Dance floor feels dead / Maybe you’re playing the wrong music,' Madonna's caption read.

"I think the dance floor is dead ... So now we’re making rock music," she told the outlet. "For me, it’s fun to flip the form. We know there’s gonna be people who are bothered by it, but that’s fine."

She continued: "If I’d made another album that felt more dance-leaning, it would have felt really hard, really sad."

On May 20, Madonna, 67, posted a series of photos on Instagram and captioned it: "If your Dance floor feels dead / Maybe you’re playing the wrong music. 🪩."

Fans saw the note as a potential diss to the "Von Dutch" crooner. "OH THE CHARLI SHADE," a fan joked.

"I love Charli XCX but I think she might be dead right now 😂," a second said. "Messy," a third wrote.

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