Charli XCX Nearly Goes Topless in Sultry Bed Photoshoot Ahead of London Show

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Charli XCX showed off her assets in a sultry photoshoot she shared on social media on Friday, May 29. The British singer, 33, posted two black-and-white snaps of herself sitting on her bed where she almost went topless.

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Charli XCX Managed to Avoid a Nip-Slip in Her Latest Snapshot

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX opted to show off almost all of her chest in a NSFW photoshoot on Instagram.

She donned a teeny white bikini top, matching bottoms and wore no makeup. Her dark hair was loose and messy, but styled in easy beach waves. Her swimsuit top was pulled slightly down as her arm covered her chest. "London… tomorrow night?" the caption read.

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Linda Perry Said Madonna Should Stop Trying to Compete With the 'Brat' Hitmaker

Source: MEGA Songwriter Linda Perry said Madonna 'is a follower.'

Charli XCX's post came a day before she performed at Exmouth Market in London. Fans loved the "Brat" pop star's photos and commented their love for her look. "Living the dream like a london queen," one fan gushed. "Omg how beautiful you are," someone enthused. "Queen," a person wrote, while another chimed in: "Gorgeous!" Famed songwriter Linda Perry recently noted in a new interview how Madonna needs to stop trying to compete with Charli XCX

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Source: MEGA Charli XCX's upcoming studio album is going to be rock-inspired.

“Of late, I feel she is a follower,” Perry told Consequence on May 27. “She’s following the trends. She’s trying to compete with Charli XCX and this and that. Everything about her seems weak to me, and not powerful.” “So I would love to get that woman in a studio, slap her in the face a couple of times, and say, ‘Wake up, get back to who Madonna is and what you represent. You are a leader,’” she continued. In an April interview with British Vogue, Charli XCX revealed she's working on a new rock-inspired sound for her upcoming eighth studio album.

Madonna Apparently Dissed Charli xcx on Instagram

Source: @MADONNA/INSTAGRAM 'If your Dance floor feels dead / Maybe you’re playing the wrong music,' Madonna's caption read.