Charli XCX Shows Off Her Underwear Ahead of Met Gala Outing: Photos
May 5 2026, Updated 11:06 a.m. ET
Charli XCX is never afraid to take risks — and she proved it yet again just hours before stepping out for one of fashion’s biggest nights.
Ahead of her highly anticipated appearance at the 2026 Met Gala, the pop star dropped a series of sultry snaps that immediately got people talking. In the photos, Charli posed in a revealing, lingerie-inspired look, confidently showing off her underwear while leaning against a doorway inside a luxe bathroom setting.
Wearing a dark-toned, lace-trimmed bodysuit, she kept things effortlessly edgy. She paired the look with tousled hair and minimal glam, letting the outfit do all the talking. The dim lighting added to the moody aesthetic, giving fans a preview of her signature “cool girl” vibe before she hit the red carpet.
“getting ready,” she wrote in the post’s caption.
Naturally, the teaser photos quickly sparked buzz online.
“Serve us all and more 😍,” one fan wrote.
Another added, “Ooooooo I know you’re going to slay.”
“she’s not even on the carpet yet and we're already so excited,” Spotify’s Instagram account chimed in.
Later that night, Charli switched things up completely, trading the intimate look for a dramatic black gown at the May 4 event. The dress featured a structured bodice and a flowing train that hugged her figure in all the right places.
The gown included a strapless, sculpted bodice with subtle detailing down the front, creating a corset-like effect. As she moved, the fabric flowed around her legs, adding just the right amount of drama without feeling overdone.
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Charli wore a Saint Laurent gown designed by Anthony Vaccarello for this year’s event. According to Vogue, the look was crafted from tulle, silk and resin and featured an iris flower motif — a nod to Yves Saint Laurent’s Spring-Summer 1988 collection.
“Yves was paying tribute to Vincent van Gogh by re-creating Irises on an embroidered jacket,” Charli said of her look. “My dress tonight has an iris flower made out of resin, stitched onto its center. We’ve tried to kind of mirror that in the makeup by using more sheer and translucent tones to reflect the resin.”
When it came to glam, Charli teamed up with makeup artist Ana Takahashi to create something more toned down than her usual looks.
“I would describe it as lived-in and effortless, with just a wash of color,” Charli shared with the outlet. The look was created by YSL Beauty, which she described as “easy to wear, day or night, which is perfect for how I like to live my life.”