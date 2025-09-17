Charlie Kirk Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson's Mother Reveals Her Son Became 'More Political' Before Violent Act
Tyler Robinson’s mother opened up about her son after he allegedly assassinated Charlie Kirk, detailing how he had changed drastically over the past year.
While he received a college scholarship and had a bright future ahead of him, she noted in court documents, he became “more political,” leaning left and supporting “pro-gay and trans rights.”
Tyler Robinson Called Charlie Kirk's Event 'Stupid'
She also shared Robinson got into arguments with his father, as his views were completely different.
When Kirk’s Utah Valley University event was brought up, Robinson’s mother said he had called it “stupid” and claimed Kirk “spreads too much hate.”
Prosecutors have argued political hatred was one of the main reasons Robinson allegedly assassinated Kirk, claiming he targeted him “because of his political expression.”
Tyler Robinson 'Implied' He Shot Charlie Kirk
"Robinson’s father reported that when his wife showed him the surveillance image of the suspected shooter in the news, he agreed that it looked like their son," prosecutors claimed in the court documents.
"As they discussed the situation, Robinson implied that he was the shooter and stated that he couldn’t go to jail and just wanted to end it," they continued. "When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil and the guy [Kirk] spreads too much hate."
On September 16, Robinson was charged with aggravated murder and multiple other offenses. He is also facing two counts of obstruction of justice for concealing the rifle and discarding clothing and two counts of witness tampering for trying to get his roommate to delete texts and stay quiet.
He was also charged with committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. Prosecutors are intending to seek the death penalty for him.
Charlie Kirk Was Shot
As OK! previously shared, Kirk was speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour.
He spoke to a crowd at a “Prove Me Wrong” debate outside, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views.
After a question regarding transgender people being mass shooters, a bullet struck Kirk in the neck.
He was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead soon after.
Tyler Robinson Was Taken Into Custody
On September 12, Robinson was taken into custody after reportedly being turned in by his dad for the murder of Kirk.
Robinson’s father was a veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and got in touch with authorities to question his son.
When speaking out about the suspect, Donald Trump said he thought “with a high degree of certainty” they had the man who killed Kirk.
"Somebody who was very close to him turned him in," Trump said, sharing the individual was a "person of faith" and "a minister who was involved with law enforcement."
"I hope he’s going to be found guilty — I would imagine — and I hope he gets the death penalty," Trump added.