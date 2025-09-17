or
Article continues below advertisement
Charlie Kirk Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson's Mother Reveals Her Son Became 'More Political' Before Violent Act

Photos of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Alleged Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson's mother opened up about her son changing over the past year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 17 2025, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson’s mother opened up about her son after he allegedly assassinated Charlie Kirk, detailing how he had changed drastically over the past year.

While he received a college scholarship and had a bright future ahead of him, she noted in court documents, he became “more political,” leaning left and supporting “pro-gay and trans rights.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson Called Charlie Kirk's Event 'Stupid'

Photos of Tyler Robinson
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson's mom said he claimed Charlie Kirk 'spreads too much hate.'

She also shared Robinson got into arguments with his father, as his views were completely different.

When Kirk’s Utah Valley University event was brought up, Robinson’s mother said he had called it “stupid” and claimed Kirk “spreads too much hate.”

Prosecutors have argued political hatred was one of the main reasons Robinson allegedly assassinated Kirk, claiming he targeted him “because of his political expression.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tyler Robinson 'Implied' He Shot Charlie Kirk

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson's father said Charlie Kirk's shooter in a surveillance image 'looked like his son.'

"Robinson’s father reported that when his wife showed him the surveillance image of the suspected shooter in the news, he agreed that it looked like their son," prosecutors claimed in the court documents.

"As they discussed the situation, Robinson implied that he was the shooter and stated that he couldn’t go to jail and just wanted to end it," they continued. "When asked why he did it, Robinson explained there is too much evil and the guy [Kirk] spreads too much hate."

On September 16, Robinson was charged with aggravated murder and multiple other offenses. He is also facing two counts of obstruction of justice for concealing the rifle and discarding clothing and two counts of witness tampering for trying to get his roommate to delete texts and stay quiet.

He was also charged with committing a violent offense in the presence of a child. Prosecutors are intending to seek the death penalty for him.

MORE ON:
Charlie Kirk

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Was Shot

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was shot on September 10.

As OK! previously shared, Kirk was speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour.

He spoke to a crowd at a “Prove Me Wrong” debate outside, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views.

After a question regarding transgender people being mass shooters, a bullet struck Kirk in the neck.

He was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead soon after.

Tyler Robinson Was Taken Into Custody

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he hopes Tyler Robinson 'gets the death penalty.'

On September 12, Robinson was taken into custody after reportedly being turned in by his dad for the murder of Kirk.

Robinson’s father was a veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and got in touch with authorities to question his son.

When speaking out about the suspect, Donald Trump said he thought “with a high degree of certainty” they had the man who killed Kirk.

"Somebody who was very close to him turned him in," Trump said, sharing the individual was a "person of faith" and "a minister who was involved with law enforcement."

"I hope he’s going to be found guilty — I would imagine — and I hope he gets the death penalty," Trump added.

