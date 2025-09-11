NEWS Charlie Kirk Assassination: Bullets Used to Kill Donald Trump Ally Contained 'Expressions of Transgender and Antifascist Ideology' as Man Hunt Continues Source: MEGA Bullets used to assassinate Charlie Kirk contained 'transgender and antifascist ideology,' according to a new report. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 11 2025, Published 12:51 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Authorities have reportedly found bullets that were etched with “expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology” inside the rifle that was used to murder Charlie Kirk, according to a new report. The FBI is said to have found the rifle discarded in a wooded area. It was a .30-caliber rifle and was found wrapped in a towel with three unused rounds of bullets.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Was Speaking About Mass Shooters When He Was Shot

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk said 'too many' transgender Americans were mass shooters over the last 10 years.

No officials have confirmed the writing on the bullets at this time. As OK! reported, Kirk was talking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour. He spoke to a crowd at a “Prove Me Wrong” debate outside, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views. "Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?" a student questioned Kirk at the event. “Too many,” he replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Was Shot

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was shot in the neck 200 yards away from where he was speaking.

The audience member stated only five transgender individuals had committed mass shootings in the past decade and questioned Kirk on the total number of mass shooters over the same period. "Counting or not counting gang violence?" Kirk asked back. Seconds later, he was shot from 200 yards away in the neck. Kirk was seen in videos falling backward and taken to an emergency room. He was pronounced dead soon after.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Comments on Charlie Kirk's Death

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said Charlie Kirk was 'admired by all.'

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to confirm the tragic news, writing, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.” “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Trump concluded. At this time, the person who murdered Kirk has not been caught. While arrests of suspects were initially made, they were found to not be the murderer.

A Retired FBI Agent Voiced Concerns About the Location Charlie Kirk Was Shot From

Source: MEGA Donald Trump awarded Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom after he died.