BREAKING NEWS Charlie Kirk Murder Suspect in Police Custody After Right-Wing Activist Shot Dead at 31 Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at a college campus on September 10. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 10 2025, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

A "person of interest" is in police custody after right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was shot dead at the age of 31. Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed hours after Kirk's death on Wednesday, September 10, that a suspect had been identified in the fatal shooting of the conservative media personality. "The investigation is ongoing, but I want to make it crystal clear right now to whoever did this: We will find you, we will try you, and we will hold you accountable to the furthest extent of the law," Cox declared during a news conference.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Officials confirmed the suspect is "currently being interviewed by investigators." Law enforcement officials noted their belief there is only one "person involved" in the fatal shooting of Kirk — the co-founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump. "At this point, there is no information that would lead us to believe that there is a second person involved," the Utah governor revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Investigators are "actively looking" for people who may have more information about the shooting, however, with the FBI setting up a tip line where people can submit helpful details about the situation. "The FBI has created a digital media tip line seeking information regarding the shooting at Utah Valley University that took place on September 10, 2025," the FBI's official X account for Salt Lake City wrote. The investigation is being lead by both the Utah Department of Public Safety and the FBI, according to Utah's public safety commissioner, Beau Mason.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram

President Trump was one of the first people to confirm Kirk's passing in a statement shared to Truth Social on Wednesday.