Charlie Kirk's Bodyguard Sent Him Eerie Message Months Before College Campus Shooting
Charlie Kirk was given an eerie warning about the dangers of public speaking events months before he was shot at a college campus, a former bodyguard revealed.
Brianna Sainez
Sept. 11 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk was warned about the dangers of public speaking events months before he was shot at a Utah college campus, a former bodyguard revealed. Kris Herzog, owner of The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, warned Kirk in March that he "100 percent [would] be killed at one of his upcoming university speaking events" if extra security precautions weren’t taken, he told a news outlet on Thursday, September 11.

Charlie Kirk Was Predicted to 'Be Killed' at Speaking Event

Source: MEGA The bodyguard claimed Kirk's team reached out to him for tips over his growing fan base.

The pair first crossed paths after meeting at a rally at a California State University. Herzog claimed an associate of Kirk’s reached out to his organization about concerns they had over the conservative activist’s growing fan base. "Everyone in my group felt that his security was not even close to what it should be and he was in grave danger of being shot and killed at one of his upcoming events,” explained Herzog, whose high-profile clientele includes Kim Kardashian and Sharon Stone. He said he tried to give Kirk’s team some suggestions, including a bulletproof glass shield and metal detectors.

Charlie Kirk Was Shot on September 10

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was shot on September 10.

Kirk was shot on September 10 while speaking to a large audience at Utah Valley University as part of his American Comeback Tour. Roughly about 20 minutes into his speech, Kirk was shot by someone in the crowd, believed to have come from 200 feet away. A viral video captured the moment Kirk was struck by the gunshot, reaching for his neck as panicked students ran for cover.

The Suspect Remains at Large

Source: MEGA The right-wing influencer was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The right-wing influencer was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries. The suspect remains at large, though the FBI recently released photos of the alleged shooter, who was seen wearing a black hat, dark denim jeans and a black long-sleeve shirt with an American flag.

Eyewitnesses Described Light Security

Source: MEGA Eyewitnesses at the Kirk's speech noticed light security.