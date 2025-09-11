or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Charlie Kirk
OK LogoNEWS

Charlie Kirk's Bodyguard Sent Him Eerie Message Months Before College Campus Shooting

Photo of Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was given an eerie warning about the dangers of public speaking events months before he was shot at a college campus, a former bodyguard revealed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 11 2025, Published 5:48 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk was warned about the dangers of public speaking events months before he was shot at a Utah college campus, a former bodyguard revealed.

Kris Herzog, owner of The Bodyguard Group of Beverly Hills, warned Kirk in March that he "100 percent [would] be killed at one of his upcoming university speaking events" if extra security precautions weren’t taken, he told a news outlet on Thursday, September 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Was Predicted to 'Be Killed' at Speaking Event

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of The bodyguard claimed Kirk's team reached out to him for tips over his growing fan base.
Source: MEGA

The bodyguard claimed Kirk's team reached out to him for tips over his growing fan base.

The pair first crossed paths after meeting at a rally at a California State University. Herzog claimed an associate of Kirk’s reached out to his organization about concerns they had over the conservative activist’s growing fan base.

"Everyone in my group felt that his security was not even close to what it should be and he was in grave danger of being shot and killed at one of his upcoming events,” explained Herzog, whose high-profile clientele includes Kim Kardashian and Sharon Stone. He said he tried to give Kirk’s team some suggestions, including a bulletproof glass shield and metal detectors.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Was Shot on September 10

Photo of Charlie Kirk was shot on September 10.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was shot on September 10.

Kirk was shot on September 10 while speaking to a large audience at Utah Valley University as part of his American Comeback Tour. Roughly about 20 minutes into his speech, Kirk was shot by someone in the crowd, believed to have come from 200 feet away.

A viral video captured the moment Kirk was struck by the gunshot, reaching for his neck as panicked students ran for cover.

MORE ON:
Charlie Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Suspect Remains at Large

Photo of The right-wing influencer was immediately rushed to the hospital.
Source: MEGA

The right-wing influencer was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The right-wing influencer was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition before succumbing to his injuries.

The suspect remains at large, though the FBI recently released photos of the alleged shooter, who was seen wearing a black hat, dark denim jeans and a black long-sleeve shirt with an American flag.

Eyewitnesses Described Light Security

Photo of Eyewitnesses at the Kirk's speech noticed light security.
Source: MEGA

Eyewitnesses at the Kirk's speech noticed light security.

Eyewitnesses at the scene highlighted the light security at the event. Tyler McGettigan, who purchased scannable tickets for the event, revealed that he was not asked to present his ticket at the entrance.

“I was expecting when I got here that I’d have to pass through some kind of security, but that just wasn’t a thing,” McGettigan said. “No one checked the barcode or the QR code. There was no checkpoint to get in. It was literally, anyone could walk in if they wanted.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.