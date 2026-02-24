or
Article continues below advertisement
Charlie Kirk's Murder Case: Judge Denies Suspected Shooter Tyler Robinson's Request to Dismiss Local Prosecutor

Tyler Robinson has been accused of murdering Charlie Kirk.

Feb. 24 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

The judge in Charlie Kirk's murder case denied suspected shooter Tyler Robinson's request to dismiss a county prosecutor involved in the trial.

Judge Tony Graf's ruling was made on Tuesday, February 24, and it's believed Robinson was able to listen to the hearing from jail.

Tyler Robinson's Request Gets Denied

Tyler Robinson's request to dismiss a local prosecutor was denied.

As OK! reported, Robinson's team asked for the local prosecutor to be taken off the case, claiming they had "a conflict of interest" since an officer in the county attorney’s office has an adult child who was in the crowd when the right-wing activist was fatally shot at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025.

Due to the request, another hearing had been made, therefore delaying the case from going to trial.

Erika Kirk Accused Tyler Robinson's Team of Causing 'Undue Delay'

Tyler Robinson was accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk in September 2025.

In fact, Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, made a court filing over the situation, accusing Tyler's legal team of causing "undue delay" with their dismissal request.

“[A]lthough the United States Constitution guarantees criminal defendants many rights, it does not guarantee them the right to cause undue delay in the criminal justice process," the mom-of-two's lawyer Jeffrey Neiman stated. "This Court is tasked with the critically important function of ensuring the Defendant has a fair trial, but this Court must also do so while balancing Mrs. Kirk’s right to a speedy trial and therefore this Notice invokes Mrs. Kirk’s rights under applicable Utah Code."

Tyler Robinson could be given the death penalty.

Tyler was accused of shooting Charlie in the neck while he spoke for his Turning Point USA organization on the Utah campus. He surrendered to authorities not long after police identified him as the suspect, with his parents helping their son turn himself in.

In alleged exposed text messages, the shooter told his rumored transgender partner, Lance Twiggs, that he pulled the trigger because "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out."

Erika Kirk Forgave Her Husband's Killer

Erika Kirk said her husband 'wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life.'

Tyler was charged with aggravated murder but has still not entered a plea. He could face the death penalty.

During Charlie's funeral service, his wife expressed that she's forgiven the suspect for his actions.

"My husband Charlie he wanted to save young men, just like the one who took his life...On the cross, our savior said, 'Father, forgive them, for they not know what they do.' That young man. I forgive him," Erika shared through tears. "The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love. It’s always love."

