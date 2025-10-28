or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Charlie Kirk
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Where's Lance Twiggs? Charlie Kirk Suspect Tyler Robinson's Lover Goes Missing 6 Weeks After Shooting

Composite photo of Charlie Kirk, Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs.
Source: MEGA; Amy Twiggs/Facebook

Charlie Kirk suspect Tyler Robinson's lover has reportedly gone missing.

Profile Image

Oct. 28 2025, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The lover of Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, has reportedly gone missing.

In the latest shocking twist following Kirk's murder, Lance Twiggs, 22, has retreated from the public eye and seemed to completely vanish from his hometown of St. George, Utah.

According to federal agents, Robinson's partner — who is reportedly in the process of transitioning from a man to a woman — has kept an extremely low-profile in the six weeks since Kirk was shot dead in the neck at age 31.

Article continues below advertisement

Lance Twiggs MIA After Boyfriend Tyler Robinson's Arrest

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of authorities initially reported that Lance Twiggs was being cooperative with their investigation.
Source: Amber Jones Robinson/Facebook; Amy Twiggs/Facebook

Authorities initially reported that Lance Twiggs was being cooperative with their investigation.

Twiggs has apparently been avoiding the $1,800-per-month townhouse they lived in with Robinson, the New York Post reported.

While Twiggs' whereabouts remain unknown, authorities initially said Robinson's lover was cooperating with law enforcement — though they've refused to speak to any media ahead of the alleged assassin's trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's Assassination 'Shocked' Tyler Robinson's Neighborhood

Image of Tyler Robinson allegedly confessed to Lance Twiggs that he killed Charlie Kirk.
Source: Lance Twiggs/TikTok; FACEBOOK

Tyler Robinson allegedly confessed to Lance Twiggs that he killed Charlie Kirk.

While it's unclear if Twiggs went back to live with his Mormon parents after Robinson's arrest, their car, an Inifinii FX35, was most recently spotted parked in the driveway of their mom and dad's home.

Last month, Jesse Riley — who lives only a few houses away from Twiggs' and Robinson's residence — told The Post that he hadn't seen any movement in or out of the couple's home ever since the 22-year-old suspect turned himself in.

"It definitely is a shock it happened here. It’s a quiet neighborhood. You know your neighbor on your left or your right, but people are pretty isolated," Riley explained of the St. George community that's located roughly four hours away from Utah Valley University — where Kirk was gunned down during an outdoor Turning Point USA event.

MORE ON:
Charlie Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lance Twiggs Was Reportedly Kicked Out of His Strict Mormon Family's Home

Image of Lance Twiggs was reportedly booted from his strict Mormon family's home.
Source: Amy Twiggs/Facebook

Lance Twiggs was reportedly booted from his strict Mormon family's home.

Twiggs returning home would come as a surprise after they were reportedly kicked out of their family's strict mormon home for reasons disputed by family and friends.

A family member claimed during a conversation with Fox News that Twiggs "wasn’t being respectful and was problematic" while accusing them of using drugs and being addicted to online gambling.

Friends of Twiggs begged to differ, however, as Braylon Nielsen, 19, admittined: "I loved Lance. His parents kicked him out of his house, and he lived with us. His parents never sat right with my family."

Image of Charlie Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University when he was killed.
Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube

Charlie Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University when he was killed.

Nielsen's brothers were supposedly close with Twiggs and had been in a group chat with them and Robinson.

"He had straight As. He was very hardworking, not a big partier […] He just took care of people," she expressed.

A former teacher of Twiggs had similar feelings, noting, "Everything I’ve heard about him, he was a great kid. He was nice. He worked hard."

"I heard all good things," Ben Kaufman, the superintendent of Twiggs' high school, added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.