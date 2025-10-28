Where's Lance Twiggs? Charlie Kirk Suspect Tyler Robinson's Lover Goes Missing 6 Weeks After Shooting

Article continues below advertisement

The lover of Charlie Kirk's alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, has reportedly gone missing. In the latest shocking twist following Kirk's murder, Lance Twiggs, 22, has retreated from the public eye and seemed to completely vanish from his hometown of St. George, Utah. According to federal agents, Robinson's partner — who is reportedly in the process of transitioning from a man to a woman — has kept an extremely low-profile in the six weeks since Kirk was shot dead in the neck at age 31.

Article continues below advertisement

Lance Twiggs MIA After Boyfriend Tyler Robinson's Arrest

Source: Amber Jones Robinson/Facebook; Amy Twiggs/Facebook Authorities initially reported that Lance Twiggs was being cooperative with their investigation.

Twiggs has apparently been avoiding the $1,800-per-month townhouse they lived in with Robinson, the New York Post reported. While Twiggs' whereabouts remain unknown, authorities initially said Robinson's lover was cooperating with law enforcement — though they've refused to speak to any media ahead of the alleged assassin's trial.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's Assassination 'Shocked' Tyler Robinson's Neighborhood

Source: Lance Twiggs/TikTok; FACEBOOK Tyler Robinson allegedly confessed to Lance Twiggs that he killed Charlie Kirk.

While it's unclear if Twiggs went back to live with his Mormon parents after Robinson's arrest, their car, an Inifinii FX35, was most recently spotted parked in the driveway of their mom and dad's home. Last month, Jesse Riley — who lives only a few houses away from Twiggs' and Robinson's residence — told The Post that he hadn't seen any movement in or out of the couple's home ever since the 22-year-old suspect turned himself in. "It definitely is a shock it happened here. It’s a quiet neighborhood. You know your neighbor on your left or your right, but people are pretty isolated," Riley explained of the St. George community that's located roughly four hours away from Utah Valley University — where Kirk was gunned down during an outdoor Turning Point USA event.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lance Twiggs Was Reportedly Kicked Out of His Strict Mormon Family's Home

Source: Amy Twiggs/Facebook Lance Twiggs was reportedly booted from his strict Mormon family's home.

Twiggs returning home would come as a surprise after they were reportedly kicked out of their family's strict mormon home for reasons disputed by family and friends. A family member claimed during a conversation with Fox News that Twiggs "wasn’t being respectful and was problematic" while accusing them of using drugs and being addicted to online gambling. Friends of Twiggs begged to differ, however, as Braylon Nielsen, 19, admittined: "I loved Lance. His parents kicked him out of his house, and he lived with us. His parents never sat right with my family."

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube Charlie Kirk was speaking at Utah Valley University when he was killed.