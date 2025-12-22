Charlie Kirk Slammed Nicki Minaj for 'Glorifying Female' Private Parts in Rap Music in Resurfaced Clip
Nicki Minaj may have been a big fan of the late Charlie Kirk, but he was not a Barbz at heart.
A video has resurfaced online showing Charlie, who was shot and killed in September at a Turning Point USA event in Utah, blasting the rapper, 43, for highlighting female anatomy in hip-hop music.
Charlie Kirk Was Not a Fan of the 'Super Bass' Rapper
In the 2024 clip, Charlie was debating with a college student when he said he didn't believe that the "Anaconda" singer was a good role model for "18-year-old Black girls."
He said rappers who are "glorifying wet female genitalia" are not uplifting women. Despite the conservative pundit mentioning Minaj, he was also referencing fellow female rapper Cardi B's hit "WAP."
"WAP" explicitly talks about wet female private parts and intimacy.
Minaj made headlines over the weekend when she sat with the slain Turning Point CEO's widow Erika Kirk at the non-profit's AmericaFest convention in Phoenix, Ariz.
The two women had a discussion on stage in front of an audience, where they spoke about a medley of topics.
“This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice-president, he makes me … well, I love both of them,” the "Super Bass" crooner told the crowd. “Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”
Nicki Minaj Made Headlines at The Turning Point USA AmericaFest Event
"Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president and you have amazing role models like the assassin J.D. Vance, our vice president," Nicki went on as the flabbergasted audience gasped.
"Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I have not heard. So you're fine," Erika, 37, reassured Nicki. "I love you."
"I love you. You have to laugh about it, truly," Erika said as she tried to alleviate the heat that was building up in the audience after Nicki's shocking statements. "I have been called every single thing and, you know what? God is so good you let it roll right off your back."
"And this is what's so beautiful about this moment, because if the internet wants to clip it, who cares? I love this woman," the Miss Arizona USA winner gushed. "She's an amazing woman. She has a soul and a heart for the Lord and words are words. But I know her heart and it doesn't even matter. And you say what you want to say because I know your heart."