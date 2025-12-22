Charlie Kirk Slammed Nicki Minaj for 'Glorifying Female' Private Parts in Rap Music in Resurfaced Clip

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk Was Not a Fan of the 'Super Bass' Rapper

Source: MEGA A video has resurfaced online showing Charlie Kirk slamming Nicki Minaj.

In the 2024 clip, Charlie was debating with a college student when he said he didn't believe that the "Anaconda" singer was a good role model for "18-year-old Black girls." He said rappers who are "glorifying wet female genitalia" are not uplifting women. Despite the conservative pundit mentioning Minaj, he was also referencing fellow female rapper Cardi B's hit "WAP." "WAP" explicitly talks about wet female private parts and intimacy.

Source: DRM News/YouTube Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj spoke on stage together at the TPUSA event over the weekend.

Minaj made headlines over the weekend when she sat with the slain Turning Point CEO's widow Erika Kirk at the non-profit's AmericaFest convention in Phoenix, Ariz. The two women had a discussion on stage in front of an audience, where they spoke about a medley of topics. “This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice-president, he makes me … well, I love both of them,” the "Super Bass" crooner told the crowd. “Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”

Nicki Minaj Made Headlines at The Turning Point USA AmericaFest Event

Source: MEGA The rapper made a medley of shocking statements at the convention.

"Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president and you have amazing role models like the assassin J.D. Vance, our vice president," Nicki went on as the flabbergasted audience gasped. "Trust me, there's nothing new under the sun that I have not heard. So you're fine," Erika, 37, reassured Nicki. "I love you."

Source: MEGA 'I love this woman,' Erika Kirk gushed about Nicki Minaj.