Wet & Gushy! Cardi B Admits She Recorded A Censored Version Of 'WAP'

Even Cardi B had some reservations about her infamous “WAP” song. So much so, she recorded a more censored version of her track with Megan Thee Stallion, where she changed the words to “wet and gushy.”

The rapper told Vevo’s Footnotes that she wrote multiple versions before she picked which one she liked the best.

“I just had like an original hook to ‘WAP’ and I didn’t really like it. I sent it to some female artists to see if they could do the hook, they couldn’t really do it and I started playing around again with the hook and I was like ‘you know what? I’m just gonna keep it like that,'” she said.

“I always liked it, ‘now from the top, make it drop that’s some wet a** p***y.’ I just felt like the hook also had a lot of ‘wet a** p***y, wet a** p***y.'”

“I just felt like p***y, p***y, p***y’ and I just didn’t like that, but I didn’t know I couldn’t come up with anything else so, whatever,” she admitted.

When it came to the video, she said that she wanted to show off her boobs — but in a tasteful way, referring to the cheetah print catsuit she wore in a scene right after Kylie Jenner’s cameo. Ultimately, the reality star was called a “culture vulture” for appearing in the music video.

“I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means a lot to me,” the rapper gushed. “It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”

“I really like my solo, I like both the solos because I just really thought and I knew I was gonna be so fire a room completely covered with cheetah,” the brunette beauty said.

Meanwhile, Stallion sang in a “white tiger room” wearing a white striped outfit.

The video was shot in the middle of quarantine, so everyone had to get tested and follow all safety precautions. Cardi spent $100K on COVID-19 testing alone.

“It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona,” she said in an interview. The first day of the shoot was only five days before the Governor closed California.

Another challenge was the use of real animals on set.

“They got a big m*****r*****r out there, 120 pounds and d**n near 20 feet long,” Stallion said about the Albino Burmese Python at the time.

“S**t I’m about the throw up,” Cardi B joked behind the scenes.

“I just want my fans to know that I work really hard for this I go hard because when you have something that is not good people always talk shit about it. I just wanted something that you guys have fun and get ratchet to in the clubs or in your basement because, you know, the clubs are closed,” she told Vevo.

The song was her first single of the year and was met with major controversy for its “vulgar” lyrics. The official music video has been played 268 million times on YouTube and has almost 450 million streams on Spotify, so it looks like controversy paid off!