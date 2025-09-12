Donald Trump Has an 'Indication' on Motive Behind Charlie Kirk Assassination: 'We'll Let You Know About That Later'
Before heading to New York for a Yankees game to honor the 24th anniversary of 9/11, President Donald Trump, 79, fielded questions from reporters outside of the White House.
When asked about the death of Charlie Kirk, 31, who was shot and killed during his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, Trump revealed he has an “indication” of the killer’s motive, adding, “We’ll let you know about that later.”
Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Found and Detained
The president made his statement on Thursday, September 11, hours before the suspect in Kirk’s political assassination, Tyler Robinson, 22, was detained by authorities.
Trump joined Fox & Friends on the morning of Friday, September 12, to announce Robinson had been found and captured after his father convinced him to turn himself in.
'I Hope He Gets the Death Penalty'
During the segment, the president was asked if he had reason to believe that, given the accuracy of the killer’s shot from 200 yards away and their ability to flee the scene, the suspect was a “trained assassin.”
“I’d rather not say,” Trump responded.
He also made it clear that the suspect in Kirk’s murder should receive the death penalty, saying, “I hope he’s going to be found guilty — I would imagine — I hope he gets the death penalty.”
Ammunition Found With 'Antifascist' Inscriptions
As the FBI investigated the surrounding area of where Kirk was murdered, they recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle believed to be the weapon used to fire a single shot to the activist’s neck.
Although the suspect’s motive has not yet been confirmed, investigators recovered casings from the rifle that were inscribed with “expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology.”
According to neighbors of Robinson’s family, he lived at home with his parents in Washington, Utah. The family resides in a $600,000 six-bedroom home, located about 260 miles south of where Kirk was shot and killed. Per state records, Robinson does not have a criminal history.
Charlie Kirk to Be Honored With the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Following his death, the president, who worked closely with Kirk, took to Truth Social to express his condolences. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” the president wrote. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife, Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”
The politician also confirmed he would be posthumously honoring the Turning Point USA co-founder with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.