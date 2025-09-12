BREAKING NEWS Charlie Kirk's Suspected Killer Has Been Arrested, Donald Trump Claims: 'We Have Him' Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on the first stop of his Turning Point USA The American Comeback Tour. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 12 2025, Published 8:27 a.m. ET

Charlie Kirk's suspected killer has been arrested, President Donald Trump announced early Friday morning, September 12. The POTUS revealed the person police believe assassinated Kirk was in custody after a nearly 48-hour frantic manhunt for the shooter. "I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him," Trump said while appearing at Fox's Manhattan Studio for a live Fox & Friends interview, revealing he found out only minutes before the taping began. The suspect was later identified as a 22-year-old Utah resident named Tyler Robinson.

“We have him in custody” President Trump on Fox and friends pic.twitter.com/jabtgNr95Y — Just Jen R𝕏 🫡🇺🇸 (@JustJenRX) September 12, 2025 Source: @JustJenRX/X

"Somebody who was very close to him turned him in," Trump disclosed, claiming information was given through "a minister who was involved with law enforcement." "I hope he’s going to be found guilty — I would imagine — and I hope he gets the death penalty," the president declared while mourning the loss of one of his most fiercely outspoken allies.

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was a right-wing political activist.

Trump didn't want to go into too much detail during his television appearance, as he said law enforcement will give an official update later today — though he shared that a "person of faith" turned the suspect in. "The father convinced the son, 'this is it,'" the U.S. commander-in-chief admitted.

Donald Trump Says Charlie Kirk 'Didn't Deserve' to Die

Source: MEGA Charlie Kirk was one of Donald Trump's strongest supporters.

"Charlie Kirk was the finest person. He didn't deserve this," Trump continued, remembering the right-wing political activist who was shot dead in the neck at age 31 while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10. The Republican leader said his son Donald Trump Jr. pointed out that Kirk was "sort of like a son" to the president, as his eldest child thought of the Turning Point USA co-founder as a "little brother."

Charlie Kirk's Wife 'Devastated' by Husband's Death

Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram Charlie Kirk married his wife, Erika Frantzve Kirk, in May 2021.

Trump noted he spoke to Kirk's wife, Erika Frantzve Kirk, yesterday and "she's devastated." "But in between the devastation, they want to keep Turning Point USA going... they think they can do it," he added of the nonprofit organization that was founded by Charlie and Bill Montgomery in 2012 and advocates for conservative politics on high school, college and university campuses. Charlie and Erika were married for more than four years before the media personality was gunned down during the first stop on his The American Comeback Tour — which features debate-like events where the political commentator would challenge college students to "prove" him wrong. The dad-of-two shared his daughter, Sarah Rose, 3, and his 15-month old son, whose name has not yet been shared publicly, with Erika — a former Miss USA Arizona winner.

Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Escorts His Body to Arizona Chapel

Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika, shared two young children together.