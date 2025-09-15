Chilling Video of Charlie Kirk's Alleged Murderer Tyler Robinson Caught on Camera Before Assassination: Watch
A chilling new video of Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, has been released before he shot the political guru to death.
In the clip, which was taken from someone’s home security footage, Robinson is seen driving down a residential street in his Dodge Challenger at 8:23 a.m., which police claim was the same car he drove to the University of Utah campus.
The Security Camera Footage of Tyler Robinson
At 9:57 a.m., Robinson was spotted again, walking past the same camera dressed in a red T-shirt and gray shorts — this was different than his all-black clothing he was seen sported as he was captured on a surveillance video after the shooting took place.
Shortly after the assassination took place, Jessa Packard, the homeowner whose camera picked up the footage, said law enforcement was searching homes and retrieving security videos on her street.
“There’s this really weird heaviness, and I think, honestly, a lot of fear for me personally that hasn’t gone away,” Packard shared. “The fact that there was this murderer in my neighborhood, not knowing where he is but knowing he’s been through there, coursing things out, is a really eerie feeling.”
Tyler Robinson Was Accused of Killing Charlie Kirk
As OK! shared on September 12, Robinson, a Utah resident, was taken into custody for allegedly killing Kirk. He was reportedly turned in by his dad after he confessed to killing or implying he had carried out the murder of Kirk.
Robinson’s father was a veteran of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and got in touch with authorities to have them take Robinson into custody.
When speaking out about the suspect, Donald Trump said he thought “with a high degree of certainty” they had the man who killed Kirk.
"Somebody who was very close to him turned him in," Trump stated, sharing the individual was a "person of faith" and "a minister who was involved with law enforcement."
"I hope he’s going to be found guilty — I would imagine — and I hope he gets the death penalty," Trump elaborated.
- Eerie Message: Charlie Kirk's Wife Admitted 'You Don't Get Forever' in Emotional Post About Her Husband Weeks Before His Tragic Death
- Charlie Kirk Wasn't Concerned for His Safety on College Tour Before Tragic Death at Age 31, Says Friend
- Megyn Kelly Breaks Down as She Learns About Charlie Kirk's Death On-Air
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Charlie Kirk Was Shot
Kirk was speaking at a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, September 10, as part of his American Comeback Tour.
He spoke to a crowd at a “Prove Me Wrong” debate outside, inviting students to challenge his political and cultural views.
After a question regarding transgender people being mass shooters, a bullet struck Kirk in the neck.
Charlie Kirk Died After Getting Shot
He was rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead soon after.
Trump confirmed Kirk’s death on Truth Social, writing, “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.” “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" he added.