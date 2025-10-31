or
Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Couldn't 'Sleep' in Her Bedroom 'for a While' After Husband's Murder

Oct. 31 2025, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

Erika Kirk is opening up about the painful aftermath of her husband Charlie Kirk’s murder.

Erika, 36, addressed the Turning Point USA audience at the University of Mississippi on Wednesday, October 29, revealing she couldn’t return to their bedroom for a period of time as she mourned her husband’s death.

Erika Kirk Couldn't Sleep in Her Bedroom 'for a While'

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube

Erika Kirk revealed that it took her 'a while' to return to her bed after her husband's murder.

“It took me a while to even make it back into our bedroom,” she admitted. “I used to sprint from opening the door into the bathroom, and sprint out. I was not ready to walk into our bedroom.”

Erika eventually felt ready to return to her bedroom, revealing that on her first night back, she slept on her late husband’s side of the bed.

Erika Kirk Was Named Turning Point USA CEO

Photo of Erika Kirk was named the CEO of Turning Point USA days after Charlie Kirk's death.
Source: @erikakirk/Instagram

Erika Kirk was named the CEO of Turning Point USA days after Charlie Kirk's death.

Erika was named Turning Point USA CEO just days after Charlie’s death. The conservative activist founded the company in 2012.

J.D. Vance joined Erika at the event, which marked her first appearance on the “This Is The Turning Point Tour” since her husband’s death.

Charlie was 31 years old when he was shot on September 10 while speaking to a large audience at Utah Valley University. About 20 minutes into his speech, he was fatally shot in the neck by a single bullet, which reportedly came from 200 feet away.

Erika Kirk

Charlie Kirk Was Murdered on September 10

Source: @erikakirk/Instagram

Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk shared two children.

Although the shooter wasn’t immediately detained, Tyler Robinson was taken into custody two days after allegedly confessing to the crime to his father.

Erika tearfully forgave Tyler during her husband’s memorial service, telling the crowd, “That young man — I forgive him,” adding, “The answer to hate is not hate. The answer, we know from the Gospel, is love. It’s always love.”

Tyler Robinson Was Detained for Charlie Kirk's Murder

Source: MEGA

Tyler Robinson has been detained in the murder of Charlie Kirk.

Tyler has not been formally convicted in the case of the right-wing activist’s death; however, his attorney requested that District Judge Tony Graf grant his client the opportunity to wear civilian clothes during court appearances, claiming that his jail attire made him look guilty.

Tyler's next court appearance was originally scheduled for October 30, but was postponed until January. The judge also agreed to the defense’s motion to allow Tyler to appear in civilian clothing at pretrial hearings, as he agreed that jail attire could prejudice potential jurors.

“Mr. Robinson shall be dressed as one presumed innocent,” Graf said, per The Center Square.

