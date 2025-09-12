NEWS Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Frantzve Breaks Down as She Escorts His Casket to Chapel in Arizona 1 Day After His Tragic Death Source: @realcharliekirk/instagram;@foxnews/tiktok Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Frantzve, broke down while escorting his casket to a chapel in Arizona one day after his tragic death. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 12 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Frantzve, was seen fighting back tears as she waved to supporters from the backseat of a car while escorting Kirk’s body to a chapel in Arizona on September 11. Frantzve, who is in mourning, donned a black dress and dark sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

JUST IN: Erika Kirk and Usha Vance hold hands as they step off Air Force Two with Charlie Kirk’s casket arriving in Arizona. pic.twitter.com/SR4adhSbe1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's Body Was Flown Home on Air Force Two

Source: @foxnews/TikTok Erika Frantzve held hands with Usha Vance as she walked off Air Force Two.

Kirk’s body was flown back to Arizona on Air Force Two, something J.D. Vance arranged for after Kirk was assassinated on September 10. Vance also canceled plans he had to attend a 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero in Manhattan, instead going to Utah with his wife, Usha Vance, to be with Erika and her family. Erika was seen holding hands with Usha as they stepped off Air Force Two. Prior to boarding, J.D. was seen helping to carry Charlie’s casket to the plane in a private ceremony that was held at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance and Charlie Kirk Were Close Friends

Source: @realcharliekirk/instagram Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10.

As OK! reported, Charlie was speaking at Utah Valley University for his youth organization Turning Point USA when he was shot in the neck. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead soon after. J.D. was close friends with Charlie and took to X to pay tribute to his late pal, calling him not “just a thinker” but a “doer” who turned “big ideas into bigger events.” “He would go into these hostile crowds and answer their questions,” J.D. shared. “If it was a friendly crowd, and a progressive asked a question to jeers from the audience, he'd encourage his fans to calm down and let everyone speak. He exemplified a foundational virtue of our Republic: the willingness to speak openly and debate ideas.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance's Tribute to Charlie Kirk

Source: @charkirk/facebook J.D. Vance called Charlie Kirk 'a true friend.'

“Charlie Kirk was a true friend,” he later shared. “The kind of guy you could say something to and know it would always stay with him. I am on more than a few group chats with Charlie and people he introduced me to over the years. We celebrate weddings and babies, bust each other's chops, and mourn the loss of loved ones. We talk about politics and policy and sports and life. These group chats include people at the very highest level of our government. They trusted him, loved him, and knew he'd always have their backs. And because he was a true friend, you could instinctively trust the people Charlie introduced you to.” After learning Charlie was shot in a group text, J.D. said he “prayed a lot” but “God didn’t answer those prayers.” “He had other plans. And now that Charlie is in heaven, I'll ask him to talk to big man directly on behalf of his family, his friends, and the country he loved so dearly,” J.D. concluded. “You ran a good race, my friend. We’ve got it from here.”

Donald Trump Paid Tribute to Charlie Kirke

Source: MEGA Donald Trump paid tribute to his friend on social media.