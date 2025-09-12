or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Charlie Kirk
OK LogoNEWS

Charlie Kirk's Widow Erika Frantzve Breaks Down as She Escorts His Casket to Chapel in Arizona 1 Day After His Tragic Death

Composite photo of Erika Frantzve, Charlie Kirke and Usha Vance
Source: @realcharliekirk/instagram;@foxnews/tiktok

Charlie Kirk's widow, Erika Frantzve, broke down while escorting his casket to a chapel in Arizona one day after his tragic death.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 12 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Frantzve, was seen fighting back tears as she waved to supporters from the backseat of a car while escorting Kirk’s body to a chapel in Arizona on September 11.

Frantzve, who is in mourning, donned a black dress and dark sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk's Body Was Flown Home on Air Force Two

Photo of Erika Frantzve, Usha Vance and J.D. Vance
Source: @foxnews/TikTok

Erika Frantzve held hands with Usha Vance as she walked off Air Force Two.

Kirk’s body was flown back to Arizona on Air Force Two, something J.D. Vance arranged for after Kirk was assassinated on September 10.

Vance also canceled plans he had to attend a 9/11 memorial at Ground Zero in Manhattan, instead going to Utah with his wife, Usha Vance, to be with Erika and her family.

Erika was seen holding hands with Usha as they stepped off Air Force Two.

Prior to boarding, J.D. was seen helping to carry Charlie’s casket to the plane in a private ceremony that was held at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance and Charlie Kirk Were Close Friends

Photo of Charlie Kirk, Erika Frantzve and their kids
Source: @realcharliekirk/instagram

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10.

As OK! reported, Charlie was speaking at Utah Valley University for his youth organization Turning Point USA when he was shot in the neck. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead soon after.

J.D. was close friends with Charlie and took to X to pay tribute to his late pal, calling him not “just a thinker” but a “doer” who turned “big ideas into bigger events.”

“He would go into these hostile crowds and answer their questions,” J.D. shared. “If it was a friendly crowd, and a progressive asked a question to jeers from the audience, he'd encourage his fans to calm down and let everyone speak. He exemplified a foundational virtue of our Republic: the willingness to speak openly and debate ideas.”

MORE ON:
Charlie Kirk

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance's Tribute to Charlie Kirk

Photo of J.D. Vance and Charlie Kirk
Source: @charkirk/facebook

J.D. Vance called Charlie Kirk 'a true friend.'

“Charlie Kirk was a true friend,” he later shared. “The kind of guy you could say something to and know it would always stay with him. I am on more than a few group chats with Charlie and people he introduced me to over the years. We celebrate weddings and babies, bust each other's chops, and mourn the loss of loved ones. We talk about politics and policy and sports and life. These group chats include people at the very highest level of our government. They trusted him, loved him, and knew he'd always have their backs. And because he was a true friend, you could instinctively trust the people Charlie introduced you to.”

After learning Charlie was shot in a group text, J.D. said he “prayed a lot” but “God didn’t answer those prayers.”

“He had other plans. And now that Charlie is in heaven, I'll ask him to talk to big man directly on behalf of his family, his friends, and the country he loved so dearly,” J.D. concluded. “You ran a good race, my friend. We’ve got it from here.”

Donald Trump Paid Tribute to Charlie Kirke

Photo of Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump paid tribute to his friend on social media.

Donald Trump also paid tribute to Charlie when he announced his death on Truth Social.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Donald shared on September 10. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.” “He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" Donald concluded.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.