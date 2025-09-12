Tragic Loss: Charlie Kirk's Body Returned to Arizona Ahead of Emotional Funeral
Charlie Kirk’s body was sent back to Arizona, a couple of days after his fatal shooting at Utah Valley University.
On Thursday, September 11, Vice President J.D. Vance led members of the National Guard as they transported the conservative political commentator’s coffin onto Air Force Two at the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City.
Vance will accompany Kirk’s widow, Erika, and their two children as they return to their home state for the funeral, which is set to take place next week. President Donald Trump plans to attend the service.
Kirk, who established Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, September 10. He was 31 years old. Turning Point USA confirmed his death in a statement.
Trump also acknowledged Kirk’s passing via his Truth Social platform. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump wrote. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us."
The FBI released a person of interest in Kirk's murder, who was previously taken into custody, on September 10. "The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement," FBI director Kash Patel wrote on X. "Our investigation continues."
The FBI shared photos of a person of interest related to Kirk's murder on Thursday, offering a six-figure reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.
"We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. 1-800-CALL-FBI," a post shared on X read.
Celebs Mourn Death Of Polarizing Figure
Kirk was a strong advocate for gun rights, and has often made controversial remarks on race, gender and religion. For instance, he's frequently criticized the Civil Rights and Black Lives Matter movements and promoted the idea that white people are disproportionately targeted by Black individuals.
He often centered on traditional gender roles and opposition to transgender rights, once telling Taylor Swift to "reject feminism." He also embraced Christian nationalism.
As news of Kirk’s sudden death circulated, numerous high-profile figures expressed their condolences, including Marvel star Chris Pratt and Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure.
"We love you, Charlie," Bure, 49, wrote on Instagram. "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Tim Allen also took to his 9/11 remembrance post to honor Kirk's family. "On this sad and [sic] day remembering 9-11. I add a somber prayer for Charlie Kirk’s family," Allen, 72, wrote via X. "This is a very dark moment."
Pratt, 46, commented on X, "Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us."
Rosie O' Donnell, an outspoken Trump critic, also took to social media condemning Kirk's death, saying: "no just no - do not become the murderer - this is wrong on every level- #werallamericans."
Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel condemned Kirk’s murder despite his controversial views. "Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?" Kimmel, 57, wrote on Instagram. "On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents, and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence."