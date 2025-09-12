Politics Tragic Loss: Charlie Kirk's Body Returned to Arizona Ahead of Emotional Funeral Source: Mega Charlie Kirk’s body was flown back to Arizona ahead of his funeral as family, friends and high-profile figures mourn the conservative commentator’s death. OK! Staff Sept. 12 2025, Updated 7:57 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Kirk’s body was sent back to Arizona, a couple of days after his fatal shooting at Utah Valley University. On Thursday, September 11, Vice President J.D. Vance led members of the National Guard as they transported the conservative political commentator’s coffin onto Air Force Two at the Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Charlie Kirk’s coffin boarded Air Force Two from Salt Lake City to Arizona.

Article continues below advertisement

Vance will accompany Kirk’s widow, Erika, and their two children as they return to their home state for the funeral, which is set to take place next week. President Donald Trump plans to attend the service. Kirk, who established Turning Point USA, was fatally shot while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Wednesday, September 10. He was 31 years old. Turning Point USA confirmed his death in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump also acknowledged Kirk’s passing via his Truth Social platform. "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead," Trump wrote. "No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us." The FBI released a person of interest in Kirk's murder, who was previously taken into custody, on September 10. "The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement," FBI director Kash Patel wrote on X. "Our investigation continues."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega The conservative commentator was shot in Utah during one of his events.

Article continues below advertisement

The FBI shared photos of a person of interest related to Kirk's murder on Thursday, offering a six-figure reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. "We are asking for the public’s help identifying this person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. 1-800-CALL-FBI," a post shared on X read.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Celebs Mourn Death Of Polarizing Figure

Kirk was a strong advocate for gun rights, and has often made controversial remarks on race, gender and religion. For instance, he's frequently criticized the Civil Rights and Black Lives Matter movements and promoted the idea that white people are disproportionately targeted by Black individuals. He often centered on traditional gender roles and opposition to transgender rights, once telling Taylor Swift to "reject feminism." He also embraced Christian nationalism.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega President Donald Trump plans to attend Charlie Kirk’s funeral.

Article continues below advertisement

As news of Kirk’s sudden death circulated, numerous high-profile figures expressed their condolences, including Marvel star Chris Pratt and Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure. "We love you, Charlie," Bure, 49, wrote on Instagram. "Well done, good and faithful servant." Tim Allen also took to his 9/11 remembrance post to honor Kirk's family. "On this sad and [sic] day remembering 9-11. I add a somber prayer for Charlie Kirk’s family," Allen, 72, wrote via X. "This is a very dark moment."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Celebrities also mourned Charlie Kirk’s death.