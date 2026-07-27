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Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Puts Her Assets on Full Display in White Lace String Bikini: Photos

Photo of Sami Sheen
Source: MEGA; @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen turned heads while posing in a white lace bikini.

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July 27 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

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Sami Sheen is turning up the heat.

The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, 22, left little to the imagination as she posed in a sultry white bikini in new photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 26.

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Sami Sheen Posed in a Tiny White Bikini

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Photo of Sami Sheen turned heads while posing in a white bikini.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen turned heads while posing in a white bikini.

The racy photo series kicked off with the influencer posing in front of a concrete wall, showing off her angles in various poses.

Sami sported a white lace string bikini paired with flirty sheer shorts, styling her dark hair in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

"posting these from my bed," she captioned the post.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Sami Sheen's Bikini Photos

Photo of Sami Sheen's followers immediately deemed her a 'beach babe.'
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen's followers immediately deemed her a 'beach babe.'

Another shot showed the 22-year-old striking a pose as waves crashed behind her on a picture-perfect sunny day.

Fans couldn't get enough of the photos, sharing their love in the comments section.

"ur perfect!!" Tana Mongeau wrote, while another fan added, "THAT'S WHAT YOU CALL A BEACH BABE ❤️."

"Love your bathing suit!!" a third added. "Single-handedly the most beautiful woman."

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Sami Sheen Clapped Back at Claims Her Dad Supported Her Financially

Photo of Sami Sheen told her TikTok followers that she's financially supported herself since she was 18.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen told her TikTok followers that she's financially supported herself since she was 18.

The photo set comes nearly a week after she made headlines for insisting she financed her lavish lifestyle herself, claiming her famous father, 60, hasn’t given her a "dime in over four years."

"Look, if I had Daddy’s money, I would own it, ok? I would let you guys know, but these comments make me so frustrated because this man has not given me a dime in over 4 years," she said in a TikTok posted on July 17. "I’ve been fully financially supporting myself since I was 18 years old."

Sami opened up about the last time she spoke with the Two and a Half Men actor, explaining that the interaction really "put it into perspective" for her.

Sami Sheen Said Her Father Charlie Doesn't Her Her With 'Anything'

Photo of Sami Sheen claimed that her OnlyFans income paid for her beach house.
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen claimed that her OnlyFans income paid for her beach house.

"I found out that he bought my sister a car in cash, okay, a lot of f------ money," she continued. "So I asked him if he could buy me a horse for the same price, and that was the last time we spoke and that was like a couple of weeks ago."

“So if that doesn’t put it into perspective that my father doesn’t f------ help me with anything, I don’t know what it does,” she added before referencing her OnlyFans account. "My dad did not give me the beach house, these titties did, so go subscribe."

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