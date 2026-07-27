Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Puts Her Assets on Full Display in White Lace String Bikini: Photos

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Sami Sheen is turning up the heat. The daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, 22, left little to the imagination as she posed in a sultry white bikini in new photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, July 26.

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Sami Sheen Posed in a Tiny White Bikini

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen turned heads while posing in a white bikini.

The racy photo series kicked off with the influencer posing in front of a concrete wall, showing off her angles in various poses. Sami sported a white lace string bikini paired with flirty sheer shorts, styling her dark hair in loose waves that cascaded down her back. "posting these from my bed," she captioned the post.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Sami Sheen's Bikini Photos

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen's followers immediately deemed her a 'beach babe.'

Another shot showed the 22-year-old striking a pose as waves crashed behind her on a picture-perfect sunny day. Fans couldn't get enough of the photos, sharing their love in the comments section. "ur perfect!!" Tana Mongeau wrote, while another fan added, "THAT'S WHAT YOU CALL A BEACH BABE ❤️." "Love your bathing suit!!" a third added. "Single-handedly the most beautiful woman."

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Sami Sheen Clapped Back at Claims Her Dad Supported Her Financially

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen told her TikTok followers that she's financially supported herself since she was 18.

The photo set comes nearly a week after she made headlines for insisting she financed her lavish lifestyle herself, claiming her famous father, 60, hasn’t given her a "dime in over four years." "Look, if I had Daddy’s money, I would own it, ok? I would let you guys know, but these comments make me so frustrated because this man has not given me a dime in over 4 years," she said in a TikTok posted on July 17. "I’ve been fully financially supporting myself since I was 18 years old." Sami opened up about the last time she spoke with the Two and a Half Men actor, explaining that the interaction really "put it into perspective" for her.

Sami Sheen Said Her Father Charlie Doesn't Her Her With 'Anything'

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen claimed that her OnlyFans income paid for her beach house.