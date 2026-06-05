Denise Richards Was 'So Happy' to See Daughters Sami and Lola Sheen Make Peace After Feuding Over a Boy
June 5 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET
Denise Richards revealed her daughters Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen have made peace after bickering about a boy.
The actress and reality star disclosed that Lola recently spent the night at Sami's place.
"They called me on FaceTime, and I was so happy," Denise, 55, told People in an interview published on Thursday, June 4. "It was so fun as a mom to see my daughters hang out and have a sleepover. My sister and I used to do that. We're close in age, too, so I love that. It was nice."
Sami and Lola's father is Charlie Sheen, who was married to Richards from 2002-2006.
The Backstory on Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen
In January, Sami took to TikTok to accuse Lola of dating her ex-boyfriend, which Lola denied, saying, "I am single, I am not talking to anyone, and I'm definitely not dating her ex-boyfriend."
The slumber party wasn't the first time they saw each other recently.
The ladies were also spotted at the premiere for Billie Eilish's concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 7.
Denise Richards Learned 'This Too Shall Pass'
- Denise Richards' Daughters Sami and Lola Have a 'Complicated' Relationship With Dad Charlie Sheen: 'We Go Through Ups and Downs'
- On Great Terms! Denise Richards & Daughter Sami Sheen Make Amends After Year-Long Estrangement
- Denise Richards Lied to Daughters About Their Dad Charlie Sheen's Scandals: 'Some of the Things Were So Outrageously Bad'
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What would The Housewives of Beverly Hills star tell herself at her daughters' ages?
"Well, that would be a ginormous book," she told the outlet. "Just keep on going. Don't look back. 'This too shall pass' is what my late mom would always tell me, so I keep saying it, but I'm getting tired of the saying right now, though. I would like it all to pass for a while."
Denise Richards Gave Divorce Update
Richards is in the midst of divorcing her second husband, Aaron Phypers. The couple wed in 2018.
"It's really hard going through a divorce as it is, but then to have it so public," she told the outlet. "I originally wanted everything to be private, but it takes two people in the divorce to feel that way, so I had to make hard decisions to have it be out there knowing that it would be out there. So it was a very hard decision, but I would like to — once I get through this a little bit more — be able to help other women who are in similar situations that I've been in too."
In addition to daughters Sam and Lola, she can count on Eloise, 15, whom she adopted.
"I'm very grateful for everyone in my life," Richards said. "I have such an amazing support system with friends and family and people I work with, so I'm very grateful."