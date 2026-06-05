Denise Richards Was 'So Happy' to See Daughters Sami and Lola Sheen Make Peace After Feuding Over a Boy

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Denise Richards revealed her daughters Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen have made peace after bickering about a boy. The actress and reality star disclosed that Lola recently spent the night at Sami's place. "They called me on FaceTime, and I was so happy," Denise, 55, told People in an interview published on Thursday, June 4. "It was so fun as a mom to see my daughters hang out and have a sleepover. My sister and I used to do that. We're close in age, too, so I love that. It was nice." Sami and Lola's father is Charlie Sheen, who was married to Richards from 2002-2006.

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Source: @deniserichards/instagram Denise Richards said she was 'so happy' her daughters Lola Sheen and Sam Sheen reunited.

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The Backstory on Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen

Source: MEGA Lola Sheen denied dating sister Sami Sheen's ex-boyfriend.

In January, Sami took to TikTok to accuse Lola of dating her ex-boyfriend, which Lola denied, saying, "I am single, I am not talking to anyone, and I'm definitely not dating her ex-boyfriend." The slumber party wasn't the first time they saw each other recently. The ladies were also spotted at the premiere for Billie Eilish's concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 7.

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Denise Richards Learned 'This Too Shall Pass'

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Source: MEGA Denise Richards said she has a 'glass half full' approach.

What would The Housewives of Beverly Hills star tell herself at her daughters' ages? "Well, that would be a ginormous book," she told the outlet. "Just keep on going. Don't look back. 'This too shall pass' is what my late mom would always tell me, so I keep saying it, but I'm getting tired of the saying right now, though. I would like it all to pass for a while."

Denise Richards Gave Divorce Update

Source: MEGA Denise Richards wanted to help other women facing divorce.