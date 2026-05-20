Sami Sheen Scorches in Barely-There Bikini on Beach Day After Plastic Surgery Makeover: Photos
May 20 2026, Published 5:11 p.m. ET
Sami Sheen sent pulses racing on a sunny day as she posed in a barely-there bikini.
The influencer, 22, left little to the imagination as she stripped down into a skimpy, hot pink swimsuit in photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, May 20.
Sami Sheen Posed in Barely-There Swimwear
"Barbie beach day," she captioned the sultry set of photos, tagging the location as Malibu, Calif.
The set kicked off with the eldest daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen posing on top of a baby pink vintage car.
Sami rocked a string bikini adorned with rhinestone embellishments, layering pink sweatpants over the tiny swimwear. She finished the look with a matching baby pink trucker hat.
Sami Sheen Took Her Talents to The Beach
She later struck a series of poses on the beach while lounging on a multi-colored towel.
Sami eventually ditched the sweatpants, revealing matching blinged-out bikini bottoms underneath. Her sculpted midsection was on full display as she proudly showed off her angles.
The content creator hasn't been shy about flaunting her assets after undergoing various cosmetic procedures over the years, including a nose job, b----- augmentation, Botox, fillers and veneers.
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Fans Were Obsessed With the Malibu Barbie Moment
Fans quickly flooded the comments section, gushing over the head-turning look.
"Wow obsessed. You are literally Malibu Barbie," one user said, while another added, "The first one is giving Megan Fox for some reason you are slaying."
"You look great 😍🔥. Such a cutie pie🩷🌸," a third chimed in.
Meanwhile, her sister Lola Sheen wrote, "These are so pretty."
Lola Sheen and Sami Sheen Reunited After Months of Tension
Lola, 20, and Sami reunited earlier this month after months of public drama surrounding their relationship. The pair was spotted at the Los Angeles premiere of Billie Eilish’s concert movie Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) on May 6, where they posed for photos on the red carpet.
Their surprising joint appearance comes months after Sami accused her younger sister of hooking up with her ex. "Imagine finding out your sister and ex-boyfriend have been seeing each other behind your back this whole time," Sami claimed in a January social media clip.
Lola denied the accusations and accused Sami of encouraging hate toward her.
"Her accusation about me is a complete lie," she told her followers. "She has unfortunately always been one to spread rumors about me that aren’t true. Everyone close to me, knows that this isn’t true at all. I can only wish her and all of you the best, and hope that this world can stop being so quick to believe everything they see."