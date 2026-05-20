Sami Sheen Scorches in Barely-There Bikini on Beach Day After Plastic Surgery Makeover: Photos

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Sami Sheen sent pulses racing on a sunny day as she posed in a barely-there bikini. The influencer, 22, left little to the imagination as she stripped down into a skimpy, hot pink swimsuit in photos posted via Instagram on Wednesday, May 20.

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Sami Sheen Posed in Barely-There Swimwear

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen shared new photos from Malibu, Calif.

"Barbie beach day," she captioned the sultry set of photos, tagging the location as Malibu, Calif. The set kicked off with the eldest daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen posing on top of a baby pink vintage car. Sami rocked a string bikini adorned with rhinestone embellishments, layering pink sweatpants over the tiny swimwear. She finished the look with a matching baby pink trucker hat.

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Sami Sheen Took Her Talents to The Beach

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Sami Sheen stripped her sweatpants mid-photoshoot.

She later struck a series of poses on the beach while lounging on a multi-colored towel. Sami eventually ditched the sweatpants, revealing matching blinged-out bikini bottoms underneath. Her sculpted midsection was on full display as she proudly showed off her angles. The content creator hasn't been shy about flaunting her assets after undergoing various cosmetic procedures over the years, including a nose job, b----- augmentation, Botox, fillers and veneers.

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Fans Were Obsessed With the Malibu Barbie Moment

Source: @samisheen/Instagram Fans said Sami Sheen was having a 'Megan Fox' moment.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, gushing over the head-turning look. "Wow obsessed. You are literally Malibu Barbie," one user said, while another added, "The first one is giving Megan Fox for some reason you are slaying." "You look great 😍🔥. Such a cutie pie🩷🌸," a third chimed in. Meanwhile, her sister Lola Sheen wrote, "These are so pretty."

Lola Sheen and Sami Sheen Reunited After Months of Tension

Source: @samisheen/Instagram;lola_sheen/Instagram Lola Sheen and Sami Sheen were reportedly feuding prior to their joint appearance earlier this month.