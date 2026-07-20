Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Sheen Fires Back at Claims Her Dad Supports Her: 'He Hasn't Given Me a Dime'

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Charlie Sheen's daughter, Sami Sheen, hit back at claims that her father supports her financially. The 22-year-old recently posted a TikTok video addressing claims that her Hollywood star father is responsible for the luxurious lifestyle she leads. "Look, if I had Daddy’s money, I would own it, OK? I would let you guys know," she said in the video. "These comments make me so frustrated because this man hasn’t given me a dime in over four years," Sami added.

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@samisheen Replying to @user3404962211197 for those wondering how i make my money lol here u go ♬ original sound - sami sheen Source: @samisheen/TikTok Sami Sheen said she does not have 'daddy's money' to rely on.

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Sami Sheen Said She Has Been Financially Supporting Herself Since She Was 18

Source: @deniserichards/Instagram Sami Sheen said Charlie Sheen buys things for her sister Lola Sheen while she has been financially supporting herself since she turned 18.

The model also said that it has been a long time since she has received any financial support from her father. "I have been fully financially supporting myself since I was 18 years old," she revealed. She also admitted that she is the only one to receive such treatment from her father, as her 21-year-old sister, Lola Sheen, was recently gifted a car by their father that he paid "a lot of f–---- money" for. "So I asked if he [could] buy me a horse for the same price, and that was the last time we spoke, and that was a couple [of] weeks ago," Sami said.

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Source: MEGA Sami Sheen urged people to subscribe to her OnlyFans account in a new TikTok video.

"So if that doesn’t put it in perspective that my father doesn’t f–---- help me with anything, I don’t know what it does," she pointed out. "My dad did not get me the beach house," she said, referring to the home she recently purchased. "These t------ did," she added, gesturing toward her chest. "So go subscribe," Sami said in conclusion. Per Daily Mail, she earned more than $3 million in February 2025, three years after launching her OnlyFans account.

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Charlie Sheen Previously Stated He Did Not Support Sami Sheen's OnlyFans Career

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen previously stated that he did not 'condone' Sami Sheen launching an OnlyFans account.

The Two and a Half Men star previously told Page Six that he did not support his daughter's decisions in any way. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” he said at the time, referring to his ex-wife, Denise Richards. “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” he added.

Source: MEGA Denise Richards hit back at Charlie Sheen's accusations of her enabling Sami Sheen to launch OnlyFans.