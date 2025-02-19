Denise Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Charlie Sheen Following Nasty Divorce: 'I Want Everyone to Get Along'

“Charlie is always invited to holiday dinners," she dished to People. “There’s always an open door and that goes for [Sheen's ex] Brooke [Mueller] and the boys as well. I’m always, the more the merrier. I want everyone to get along and everyone to be peaceful.”

Richards — who is getting ready for her own Bravo show Denise Richards & Her Wild things to premiere on March 4 — noted Sheen has been supportive of the project. “He saw the trailer and sent me such a wonderful sweet positive text,” she stated. “I was actually really surprised. It meant a lot to me.”