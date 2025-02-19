Denise Richards Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Charlie Sheen Following Nasty Divorce: 'I Want Everyone to Get Along'
Exes Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen didn't always get along, but she recently confirmed they’re in a good place.
“Charlie is always invited to holiday dinners," she dished to People. “There’s always an open door and that goes for [Sheen's ex] Brooke [Mueller] and the boys as well. I’m always, the more the merrier. I want everyone to get along and everyone to be peaceful.”
Richards — who is getting ready for her own Bravo show Denise Richards & Her Wild things to premiere on March 4 — noted Sheen has been supportive of the project. “He saw the trailer and sent me such a wonderful sweet positive text,” she stated. “I was actually really surprised. It meant a lot to me.”
As for what fans can expect from the new show, the Wild Things actress noted it’s “another crazy chapter” and things are “never calm" when it comes to her family.
“We’re just trying to be ourselves,” she added, “because that’s how I’ve always approached reality for better or worse.”
Richards’ three daughters — Sami 20, Lola, 19, and Eloise, 13 — will all be partaking in the new series. Sami — who has garnered her own following on OnlyFans — detailed she has “always said we need a reality show.” “Anything that went wrong or happened in our family, I would say, ‘Where are the cameras?’” she added. “'We need to be filming this.’”
Charlie is the father of her two oldest daughters, something Denise explained wasn’t always easy. “They’ve been through a lot," she said of her kids in regards to her split from Charlie. "I did my best to shelter them. There were times they were upset with me, but I tell them there’s no handbook. I did the best I could under the circumstances.”
Aaron Phypers, Denise’s controversial husband who appeared with her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, will also be appearing on her new show.
As OK! previously reported, he is currently being sued for alleged fraud involving a cancer patient. In the wake of the lawsuit, it was revealed Charlie wanted to be therefor Denise. “It’s no secret Charlie has never had time for Aaron,” OK! shared an insider dished on January 31. “He thinks the guy is punching way above his weight by landing Denise, but he’s not out to cause any trouble with them. All he wants to do is be there for Denise the way she’s been there for him so many times over the years.”