Charlie Sheen Claims He Doesn't Know Why Estranged Daughter Sami Won't Talk to Him — But He Has 'Absolute Faith' They'll Reconcile
Charlie Sheen is spilling the tea on his chaotic life like never before.
Ahead of the Tuesday, September 9, debut of his memoir, The Book of Sheen, the actor appeared on Good Morning America to chat about everything under then sun with Michael Strahan.
Charlie Sheen Dishes on Relationship With His Kids
At one point, Strahan, 53, asked the Emmy winner if his relationship with his five kids has "evolved" since getting sober around eight years ago.
"We have relationships, and we have legitimate ones," the 60-year-old explained. "They really have nothing to do with anything that I do for a living. Because up to a certain age... they don't care about what your ratings are."
Sheen shares daughter Cassandra, 40, with ex Paula Profit, daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex-wife Denise Richards and 16-year-old twins Max and Bob with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.
The Actor Spills on Estrangement From Daughter Sami
The NFL alum pressed about his estrangement from Sami.
"I feel like as long as everybody is still in the game, there’s always a shot for a better tomorrow," Charlie shared. "I don’t really know what I did, that’s the problem. I don’t know what I’m supposed to apologize for."
"But I have absolute faith that it's not a forever thing. Her and I will work it out," he insisted. "We have a history of that. It’s too valuable to let some moment destroy all of that."
Sami Sheen Comments on Dad's Drug Abuse
- Denise Richards Lied to Her Daughters About Charlie Sheen's Addiction Struggles, Says the Situation 'Was Very Hard on the Girls'
- Denise Richards Lied to Daughters About Their Dad Charlie Sheen's Scandals: 'Some of the Things Were So Outrageously Bad'
- Denise Richards' Daughters Sami and Lola Have a 'Complicated' Relationship With Dad Charlie Sheen: 'We Go Through Ups and Downs'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
However, the OnlyFans star has explained she keeps her distance from Charlie due to his past drug use.
Earlier this year, she referred to his troubles in a TikTok where she mouthed along to a quote from a 20/20 interview he did in 2011.
After the reporter asked if there were drugs in his home, the father-of-five replied, "If there are, you better find them and give them to me immediately. No, there are not. Not that I know about. If I know about ‘em, I’ll find ‘em and throw ‘em away."
"It’s not a big deal. Ooh, drugs in the house! Ah, we’re all gonna die!" he mocked.
Sami added text onscreen that read, "When people wonder why I haven’t spoken to my dad in a year but this is my dad. Pretty much sums it up."
Sami also touched on their dynamic during an April episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.
"Me and my dad haven't really spoken much in the past five months. It goes in very big chunks with him," she explained. "I think for the first 13 years of my life, it was pretty bad, and then we were okay for a couple years, and now it's just like, okay."
"The girls have been through a lot with their dad," the Melrose Place alum, 54, noted. "I understand why Sami feels the way she does. It hasn't always been perfect with he and Lola, either — with any of his kids. So I hope that he does recognize that because he's missing out."
"He really is missing out," Sami emphasized.