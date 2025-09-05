Charlie Sheen Claims He Doesn't Know Why Estranged Daughter Sami Won't Talk to Him — But He Has 'Absolute Faith' They'll Reconcile

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen is spilling the tea on his chaotic life like never before. Ahead of the Tuesday, September 9, debut of his memoir, The Book of Sheen, the actor appeared on Good Morning America to chat about everything under then sun with Michael Strahan.

Charlie Sheen Dishes on Relationship With His Kids

Source: ABC/PHIL MCCARTEN Charlie Sheen said he has 'legitimate' relationships with his kids after getting sober around eight years ago.

At one point, Strahan, 53, asked the Emmy winner if his relationship with his five kids has "evolved" since getting sober around eight years ago. "We have relationships, and we have legitimate ones," the 60-year-old explained. "They really have nothing to do with anything that I do for a living. Because up to a certain age... they don't care about what your ratings are." Sheen shares daughter Cassandra, 40, with ex Paula Profit, daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex-wife Denise Richards and 16-year-old twins Max and Bob with ex-wife Brooke Mueller.

The Actor Spills on Estrangement From Daughter Sami

Source: @samisheen/instagram Though he's estranged from daughter Sami Sheen, the actor hopes to work things out one day,

The NFL alum pressed about his estrangement from Sami. "I feel like as long as everybody is still in the game, there’s always a shot for a better tomorrow," Charlie shared. "I don’t really know what I did, that’s the problem. I don’t know what I’m supposed to apologize for." "But I have absolute faith that it's not a forever thing. Her and I will work it out," he insisted. "We have a history of that. It’s too valuable to let some moment destroy all of that."

Sami Sheen Comments on Dad's Drug Abuse

Source: ABC News/Good Morning America

However, the OnlyFans star has explained she keeps her distance from Charlie due to his past drug use. Earlier this year, she referred to his troubles in a TikTok where she mouthed along to a quote from a 20/20 interview he did in 2011. After the reporter asked if there were drugs in his home, the father-of-five replied, "If there are, you better find them and give them to me immediately. No, there are not. Not that I know about. If I know about ‘em, I’ll find ‘em and throw ‘em away." "It’s not a big deal. Ooh, drugs in the house! Ah, we’re all gonna die!" he mocked. Sami added text onscreen that read, "When people wonder why I haven’t spoken to my dad in a year but this is my dad. Pretty much sums it up."

Source: @samisheen/instagram;mega Sami previously revealed she stays away from her dad because of his past drug abuse.

Sami also touched on their dynamic during an April episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things. "Me and my dad haven't really spoken much in the past five months. It goes in very big chunks with him," she explained. "I think for the first 13 years of my life, it was pretty bad, and then we were okay for a couple years, and now it's just like, okay."

Source: mega Denise Richards and the 'Two and a Half Men' alum were married from 2002 to 2006.