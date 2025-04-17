Sami Sheen Defends Cutting Dad Charlie Out of Her Life as She Brings Up His Past Drug Use: Watch

Sami Sheen posted a video to defend her decision to cut dad Charlie Sheen out of her life.

After the reality star was criticized by some for revealing in a few recent interviews that she's estranged from her father , she posted a TikTok about his past drug use to highlight the issues she has with him.

Sami Sheen stands by her decision to cut dad Charlie Sheen out of her life.

Sami Sheen highlighted a video about dad Charlie Sheen's drug use to explain why she's not on good terms with the actor.

In the clip, Sami, 21, mouthed along a quote from a 20/20 interview Charlie, 59, gave in 2011.

After the reporter asked if there were drugs in his home, the Two and a Half Men alum replied, "If there are, you better find them and give them to me immediately. No, there are not. Not that I know about. If I know about ‘em, I’ll find ‘em and throw ‘em away."

"It’s not a big deal. Ooh, drugs in the house! Ah, we’re all gonna die!" he mocked.