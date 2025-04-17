or
Sami Sheen Defends Cutting Dad Charlie Out of Her Life as She Brings Up His Past Drug Use: Watch

Composite photo of Sami Sheen and Charlie Sheen
Source: @samisheen/instagram;mega

Sami Sheen posted a video to defend her decision to cut dad Charlie Sheen out of her life.

By:

April 17 2025, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

Sami Sheen stands by her decision to cut dad Charlie Sheen out of her life.

After the reality star was criticized by some for revealing in a few recent interviews that she's estranged from her father, she posted a TikTok about his past drug use to highlight the issues she has with him.

sami sheen defends cutting dad charlie out life past drug use watch
Source: @samisheen/instagram

Sami Sheen highlighted a video about dad Charlie Sheen's drug use to explain why she's not on good terms with the actor.

In the clip, Sami, 21, mouthed along a quote from a 20/20 interview Charlie, 59, gave in 2011.

After the reporter asked if there were drugs in his home, the Two and a Half Men alum replied, "If there are, you better find them and give them to me immediately. No, there are not. Not that I know about. If I know about ‘em, I’ll find ‘em and throw ‘em away."

"It’s not a big deal. Ooh, drugs in the house! Ah, we’re all gonna die!" he mocked.

The OnlyFans star — whose mom is Denise Richards — added text onscreen that read, "When people wonder why I haven’t spoken to my dad in a year but this is my dad."

She also captioned the post, "pretty much sums it up."

sami sheen defends cutting dad charlie out life past drug use watch
Source: @samisheen/instagram;mega

Sami admitted she's barely spoken to her father in the past several months.

Charlie Sheen

Sami touched on their relationship on an episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, admitting, "Me and my dad haven't really spoken much in the past five months. It goes in very big chunks with him."

"I think for the first 13 years of my life, it was pretty bad, and then we were okay for a couple years, and now it's just like, okay," she spilled.

sami sheen defends cutting dad charlie out life past drug use watch
Source: @samisheen/instagram

The OnlyFans star discussed their estrangement on 'Denise Richards & Her Wild Things.'

Denise, 54, also talked about the situation, noting of Sami and her second oldest daughter Lola, 19, "The girls have been through a lot with their dad."

“I understand why Sami feels the way she does,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said. “It hasn't always been perfect with he and Lola, either — with any of his kids. So I hope that he does recognize that because he's missing out.”

sami sheen defends cutting dad charlie out life past drug use watch
Source: mega

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards welcomed two daughters during their relationship.

Denise and the Emmy winner were married from 2002 to 2006.

In a podcast interview earlier this month, the actress admitted she often lied to their two kids when Charlie would go MIA.

"If I was at a school performance, and he was supposed to show up, and I get a call, ‘Something happened sideways, hospital, whatever,’ I’m not going to tell the kids the truth. I lied, and I said, 'Dad had to work,'" the model confessed.

"Some of the things were so outrageously bad where I’m like, 'I can’t say that,'" she recalled. "So I did lie, and I sugar-coated, and I protected him."

