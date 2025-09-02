NEWS Charlie Sheen Says He Keeps a Mental List 'of the Worst, Most Shameful Things I've Done' If He's Ever Tempted to Drink or Use Drugs Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen revealed he remains sober by keeping a mental list 'of the worst, most shameful things' he's done. Matt Richards Contact us by Email Sept. 2 2025, Updated 9:26 a.m. ET

Charlie Sheen is looking back on his checkered past as he turns 60 years old on September 3 — and how he remains clean to this day. “I have more days behind me than in front of me, and that's fine,” he told a media outlet. “But I’m feeling pretty good! Most guys my age, they usually have a bad back or knees. Somehow I dodged that.”

Charlie Sheen Was a Tabloid Fixture

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen is gearing up to release his memoir on September 9.

In his 40s, Sheen was a tabloid fixture as he battled addiction and went through two public divorces. However, things have slowed down for him now as he’s become sober. While his life has drastically changed for the better, he’s preparing to look back on his life with his upcoming memoir, The Book of Sheen, out September 9, and his two-part Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, out September 10. “It’s not about me setting the record straight or righting all the wrongs of my past,” he said of his upcoming projects. “Most of my 50s were spent apologizing to the people I hurt. I also didn’t want to write from the place of being a victim. I wasn’t, and I own everything I did. It’s just me, finally telling the stories in the way they actually happened. The stories I can remember, anyway.”

Charlie Sheen's Addiction to Drugs

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen became hooked on crack after he tried it.

In the projects, Sheen will be open about his partying days, which stemmed from his fear that stardom would fade. “There was always that voice of doubt, that it was only a matter of time before it all went away, so to enjoy it as heartily as you can,” he stated. As Sheen continued to become a big Hollywood star, his drug addiction continued to grow, as he became hooked on crack. He also tried heroin and opiates. “At my parties, I always said, ‘Park your judgment at the door. No pain in the bedroom. And no one can die,’” he recalled. “Those were good rules.”

Charlie Sheen's Sobriety Journey

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen has been sober since 2017.

In March 2011, Sheen hit a low point in his life, as he was fired from Two and a Half Men. During an interview with 20/20, he oddly said he had “tiger blood” in his veins. In 2017, Sheen finally decided enough was enough and got sober. "You have to be willing," he said. “I keep a [mental list] of the worst, most shameful things I’ve done, and I can look at that in my head if I feel like having a drink.” Aside from alcohol, Sheen has also become drug-free. “Whether it’s true or not, I like to think the next hit would kill me,” he stated.

Charlie Sheen Still Gets the 'Shame Shivers'

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen would like to return to acting.