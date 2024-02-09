OK Magazine
Jon Cryer Explains Why He Isn't Interested in a 'Two and a Half Men' Reboot, Admits He Hasn't Talked to Charlie Sheen 'in a Few Years'

Source: mega
By:

Feb. 9 2024

Sorry, Two and Half Men fans.

During Jon Cryer's Friday, February 9, appearance on The View, the actor admitted he isn't on board with doing a reboot of the hit comedy series.

Source: mega

Jon Cryer doesn't ever see a 'Two and a Half Men' reboot happening.

"Oh gosh, I don’t know how that happens," the TV star, 58, replied of the idea, then referring to how costar Charlie Sheen's personal struggles derailed the show.

"Thing is, Charlie is doing a lot better now which is wonderful. He and I have not spoken in a few years but he’s doing a lot better, which obviously I am happy about," he continued of the Emmy winner's past drug abuse. "Chuck Lorre, who produced Two and a Half Men ... one of the hardest things for him when Two and a Half Men fell apart the way it did is he really thought he was friends with Charlie. And that he lost that was really heartbreaking for him. So that they have reconciled is really lovely."

Source: mega

The comedy ran from 2003 to 2015.

"The thing for me is, when Two and a Half Men was happening, Charlie was like the highest paid actor in television – probably ever. And there has been nobody that has surpassed the enormous amount of money he was making. And yet he blew it up," Cryer recalled. "So you kinda have to think. I love him, I wish him the best and that he should live in good health for the rest of his life, but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time."

The Supergirl alum admitted he would maybe do a "one-off" or something similar, and when the ladies of the talk show suggested the cast of a reboot could hold out on singing a deal until they all secured equal pay, he replied, "That sounds fair."

Source: mega

Sheen's erratic behavior and substance abuse got him fired from the series.

The CBS comedy hit a bump in the road when Sheen, also 58, went to rehab, putting production on pause. Things hit an even bigger snag when Sheen publicly lashed out at Lorre, resulting in him being fired, which cut Season 8 short.

In Season 9, Ashton Kutcher came on as a new character to replace Sheen's leading role.

As OK! reported, Lorre himself detailed how he and Sheen made up after the latter called him things like a "little maggot" in 2011.

The producer explained that since time had healed his wounds, he recently reached out to the dad-of-five and asked if he would appear in his new show Bookie.

Though Lorre was "nervous" to call him, "almost as soon as we started talking, I remembered, we were friends once," he explained. "And that friendship just suddenly seemed to be there again."

Source: mega

Chuck Lorre and Sheen mended ties after their fallout.

"I don’t want to be too mawkish about it, but it was healing," he spilled of their reunion. "And he was also totally game to make fun of himself on [Bookie]. When he came to the table read of that episode, I walked up, and we hugged. It was just great."

