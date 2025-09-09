Charlie Sheen Got Liposuction After a Prostitute Called Him 'Fatso': 'Wanted to Blow My Brains Out'

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen revealed he got liposuction after he was called fat by a prostitute in his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, which was obtained by RadarOnline.com. Sheen said the incident happened in 2000, when he and his brother Emilio Estevez were filming the movie Rated X in Toronto.

Charlie Sheen's Prostitute 'Slapped' His Stomach and Called Him 'Fatso'

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen said the prostitute he was with called him 'fatso.'

On the final night they were there, he decided he wanted to end his “celibacy streak” by using “the matchmaking Yellow Pages of Bell Canada.” He then ordered a “gorgeous brunette” to come to his hotel room. After they did the deed, he enjoyed a “post-euphoric cigarette” with his “Canadian insta-girlfriend.” The woman then “reached over and slapped [his] stomach with a room-filling thwack to get [his] attention.” “Whattya say, fatso — you up for round two? he claimed she asked him.

Charlie Sheen Got Liposuction After the Prostitute's Dig

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen revealed he gained weight after 'getting sober.'

He shared he was very upset by the jab, writing, “Wow. Jeez, lady, you had 10,000 nicknames to choose from and you went with that? I wanted to blow my brains out. It’s amazing where one word can send a guy.” Regardless of her dig, it didn’t stop him from partaking in a second round with her. He noted he did his best “to not crush her in the process” Upon returning to Los Angeles, he went to a doctor. Sheen shared it’s “pretty common for a lot of folks to gain a buncha weight after getting sober, especially when stimulants were their drug of choice. I’d rather be a bit soft and alive than crack-skinny and f----- dead.”

Charlie Sheen Was Intimate With Men

Source: Netflix/YouTube Charlie Sheen talks about sleeping with men in his new Netflix documentary 'aka Charlie Sheen.'

As OK! reported, both in the book and in his upcoming Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, Sheen got candid about having sexual encounters with men. “I flipped the menu over,” he wrote in the book. He also stated it was “f------ liberating” to “just talk about this stuff” in the documentary. “It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he said. As for when he began experimenting with men, Sheen explained it was when he started smoking crack cocaine.

Charlie Sheen Paid Money to Silence People Threatening to Out His Trysts With Men

Source: E! News/YouTube Charlie Sheen said a lot of his encounters with men were 'fun.'