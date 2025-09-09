Charlie Sheen Got Liposuction After a Prostitute Called Him 'Fatso': 'Wanted to Blow My Brains Out'
Charlie Sheen revealed he got liposuction after he was called fat by a prostitute in his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, which was obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Sheen said the incident happened in 2000, when he and his brother Emilio Estevez were filming the movie Rated X in Toronto.
Charlie Sheen's Prostitute 'Slapped' His Stomach and Called Him 'Fatso'
On the final night they were there, he decided he wanted to end his “celibacy streak” by using “the matchmaking Yellow Pages of Bell Canada.”
He then ordered a “gorgeous brunette” to come to his hotel room. After they did the deed, he enjoyed a “post-euphoric cigarette” with his “Canadian insta-girlfriend.”
The woman then “reached over and slapped [his] stomach with a room-filling thwack to get [his] attention.”
“Whattya say, fatso — you up for round two? he claimed she asked him.
Charlie Sheen Got Liposuction After the Prostitute's Dig
He shared he was very upset by the jab, writing, “Wow. Jeez, lady, you had 10,000 nicknames to choose from and you went with that? I wanted to blow my brains out. It’s amazing where one word can send a guy.”
Regardless of her dig, it didn’t stop him from partaking in a second round with her. He noted he did his best “to not crush her in the process”
Upon returning to Los Angeles, he went to a doctor.
Sheen shared it’s “pretty common for a lot of folks to gain a buncha weight after getting sober, especially when stimulants were their drug of choice. I’d rather be a bit soft and alive than crack-skinny and f----- dead.”
- Brooke Shields Can't 'Fully Enjoy' Intimacy With Husband Chris Henchy Unless She Has a 'Special Pillow' and 'Lotions and Potions'
- 'Scared' Sami Sheen Forced to Quit Vaping in Order to Undergo Plastic Surgery: 'My Whole Life Revolves Around It'
- Brooke Shields Claims Plastic Surgeon Performed 'Irreversible' Procedure on Her Private Parts Without Consent: 'It Felt Like Such an Invasion'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Charlie Sheen Was Intimate With Men
As OK! reported, both in the book and in his upcoming Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, Sheen got candid about having sexual encounters with men.
“I flipped the menu over,” he wrote in the book.
He also stated it was “f------ liberating” to “just talk about this stuff” in the documentary.
“It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he said.
As for when he began experimenting with men, Sheen explained it was when he started smoking crack cocaine.
Charlie Sheen Paid Money to Silence People Threatening to Out His Trysts With Men
"That's what started it," he told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in an interview on September 5. “That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from? Why did that happen?’ — and then just finally being like, 'So what?'”
“Some of it was weird,” he added. “A lot of it was f----- fun, and life goes on.”
Through the years, he noted people threatened to go public with his trysts with me, but he paid them to remain silent.
"It did come with a tremendous amount of extortion," he admitted to Strahan. "And so at the time, I was just like, 'Alright, let's just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away.'"
After being “held hostage” for years, he decided he was ready to put everything out there and let things work themselves out.
“I just need to be free of that,” he added. “And then see how the world feels if people know that stuff. Because I've written a story all these years about, 'Oh jeez, if I ever reveal that, then this has to be how I'd be dealt with, how I'd be treated, how they'd feel.'"