Sober Charlie Sheen Became Celibate After 'Flipping the Menu' and Hooking Up With Men While High
Charlie Sheen took some time off from being intimate after experimenting with his sexuality and using a lot of drugs.
Between recalling losing his virginity to a hooker at age 15 to detailing his "liberating" sexual encounters with men, the famed actor's new memoir, The Book of Sheen, and bombshell documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, expose shocking details about the Two and a Half Men star's troubled life in the spotlight.
During a recent interview published on Tuesday, September 9 — the same day his book hit shelves and one day before the premiere of his film — Sheen confirmed he's been celibate for nearly a decade after contracting HIV and being intimate with both genders.
Charlie Sheen Details His Sexual Encounters With Men
In his documentary, which will be available for streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, September 10, Sheen admitted he "flipped the menu over" while using crack (a drug he tried for the first time in 1992) and began hooking up with men.
"That’s what started it," he told Good Morning America's Michael Strahan on Friday, September 5. "That’s where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, [I spent] trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it.”
Once becoming sober in 2017, Sheen would find himself wondering: "Where did that come from? … Why did that happen? And then just finally being like, 'So what?'"
After some self-reflection, the Platoon actor stopped overthinking his past actions and had a new mindset.
"Some of it was weird; a lot of it was f------ fun. Life goes on," he shared.
Charlie Sheen Is Sober, Celibate and Focused on Being a Dad
Now that he's been sober and celibate for nearly a decade, Sheen has a whole new outlook on life — with his and ex Brooke Mueller's twin sons, Bob and Max, 16, remaining his No. 1 focus.
"Oh my gosh, for so long [s--] was all I cared about, or it was near the top of the priority list. And so I just saw [celibacy] as a needed break from those pursuits," he explained while speaking to Page Six.
Sheen said he's still celibate at the time of his memoir's release, joking: "If I don’t have a girlfriend and I’m not paying for it, then I think the math is pretty simple. The math is pretty simple."
Sheen hasn't sworn away love forever, though, as he noted: "That’s not me slamming the door on anything in the future. No, I would absolutely welcome some type of companionship."
As for now, there's "not enough room in [his] car" for fatherhood and dating," Sheen concluded.