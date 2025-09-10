Charlie Sheen Reveals He Once Stuck an Ice Cube Up His Butt in New Documentary

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen revealed he stuck an ice cube up his butt at the height of his drug addiction. In his Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, which premiered on September 10, Sheen detailed he was filming Free Money and fell asleep during a scene at a bar.

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen Finished a Scene 'With an Ice Cube in My A--'

Source: @charliesheen/Instagram Charlie Sheen once had an 18-hour nosebleed while filming a scene from abusing cocaine.

He asked for a glass of ice and headed to the bathroom. While in there, he said he “took an ice cube and shoved it up my butt.” “I’ve never done that before,” he continued. “Man, I was wide enough awake just enough to get back on the mark and finish the bucket scene with an ice cube in my a--.” He also claimed he had an 18-hour nosebleed while filming a scene due to abusing cocaine. “I got director Brett Ratner to agree to make that shot go away forever. And he did, because we’ve never seen it, right?” Sheen stated. “And that’s when it starts to get that the priorities couldn’t be more wonky. I was taking jobs to just fuel the habits.”

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Sheen Had Sexual Encounters With Men

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen admitted to sleeping with men in his new book and documentary.

Aside from talking about his drug habits, Sheen made a bombshell confession in his documentary and his memoir The Book of Sheen that he had sexual encounters with men. “I flipped the menu over,” he shared in his book. He also claimed it was “f------ liberating” to “just talk about this stuff” in the documentary. “It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A f------ piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me," he stated.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Why Did Charlie Sheen Start Sleeping With Men?

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen started experimenting with men once he started smoking crack cocaine.

As for when he began experimenting with men, Sheen revealed it was when he started smoking crack cocaine. "That's what started it," he told Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan in a September 5 interview. “That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it — 'Where did that come from? Why did that happen?’ — and then just finally being like, 'So what?'” “Some of it was weird,” he quipped. “A lot of it was f------ fun, and life goes on.”

People Threatened to Expose Charlie Sheen for Sleeping With Men

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen was extorted over his sexual trysts with men.