Charlize Theron, 50, Goes Topless in Provocative Photo After Making Steamy Confession About Intimacy

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Charlize Theron, 50, turned up the heat! In a recent Instagram post from Monday, July 6, we see Theron pose topless in full glam ahead of the London premiere of The Odessey, which is set to be released on July 17, 2026.

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Nothing But a Towel On

Source: @charlizeafrica/Instagram Charlize Theron posed topless in recent Instagram post.

The post, captioned simply "@theodessymovie," showed Theron sitting with her hair pulled back into an updo. She wore natural makeup paired with a bold red lip and stunning diamond drop earrings, with nothing but a towel wrapped around her lower half and her arms strategically crossed. Theron, who has a small but significant cameo role as the mythical enchantress Calypso in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the movie, later slipped into a black backless halter dress by Givenchy, pairing it with puffy white gloves for the premiere. Her seductive post comes after a recent comment she made on an episode of Kareem Rahma's SubwayTakes series.

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'All the Ladies Know What I'm Talking About'

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron opened up about her her hot takes in a recent interview.

The Academy Award-winning actress openly shared that she does not like it when a man tells her, "I want to make love to you." She goes on to explain to Rahma that it is an "ick" because she would rather just "f---" them. "I dry-heave. It's very simple. Just don't f---ing say it, because my v----- closes up," the Mad Max: Fury Road star continued. "All the ladies know what I'm talking about."

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'I Want You to Do Something With Me'

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron claimed that the phrase 'love making' makes her nauseous.

"I don't want you to make anything with me; I want you to do something with me. Like, let's do it — well, don't say that either. That's f---ing lame. Just f--- me," she stated. "Like, honestly. That's it. Like, just say that." "I know I'm not alone in this," she claims before asking another woman on the subway who agreed it is an "ick." "Please don't make anything — especially not love," she went on to say. "Don't speak too much. I think we covered it. Don't talk. That's what we came up with," she laughed. "It's all making me very nauseous."

'I’m Seeing Things for What They Are'

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron said dating apps are a 'clownshow.'