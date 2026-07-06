Charlize Theron, 50, Goes Topless in Provocative Photo After Making Steamy Confession About Intimacy
July 6 2026, Published 6:37 p.m. ET
Charlize Theron, 50, turned up the heat!
In a recent Instagram post from Monday, July 6, we see Theron pose topless in full glam ahead of the London premiere of The Odessey, which is set to be released on July 17, 2026.
Nothing But a Towel On
The post, captioned simply "@theodessymovie," showed Theron sitting with her hair pulled back into an updo. She wore natural makeup paired with a bold red lip and stunning diamond drop earrings, with nothing but a towel wrapped around her lower half and her arms strategically crossed.
Theron, who has a small but significant cameo role as the mythical enchantress Calypso in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the movie, later slipped into a black backless halter dress by Givenchy, pairing it with puffy white gloves for the premiere.
Her seductive post comes after a recent comment she made on an episode of Kareem Rahma's SubwayTakes series.
'All the Ladies Know What I'm Talking About'
The Academy Award-winning actress openly shared that she does not like it when a man tells her, "I want to make love to you." She goes on to explain to Rahma that it is an "ick" because she would rather just "f---" them.
"I dry-heave. It's very simple. Just don't f---ing say it, because my v----- closes up," the Mad Max: Fury Road star continued. "All the ladies know what I'm talking about."
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'I Want You to Do Something With Me'
"I don't want you to make anything with me; I want you to do something with me. Like, let's do it — well, don't say that either. That's f---ing lame. Just f--- me," she stated. "Like, honestly. That's it. Like, just say that."
"I know I'm not alone in this," she claims before asking another woman on the subway who agreed it is an "ick."
"Please don't make anything — especially not love," she went on to say.
"Don't speak too much. I think we covered it. Don't talk. That's what we came up with," she laughed. "It's all making me very nauseous."
'I’m Seeing Things for What They Are'
In another interview from July 2025, Theron told "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper more details about her romantic and personal life.
Theron said, "It’s not because I don’t want to be in relationships, but I’m seeing things for what they are. When I meet somebody, I can see where it’s going to go pretty quickly.”
The star also shared that she “used to be somebody in relationships who would lose herself” and would tend to “attract narcissists."
"Who has f---ing time for dates and shaving and waxing and makeup? Like, I've got two children that have to go to school," Theron went on to say about her dating life.
As for finding love on dating apps, the South African native is not into it. "It’s a clown show. I’m sorry guys, but please…no. Not because I want to date you, but because I want to help you. I don’t want you shooting a f------ selfie of you in a closet with your hand in a jean pocket."