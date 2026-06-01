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Charlize Theron Say Her Daughters Will Not Benefit From Her Money: 'They Need to Earn It'

split photo of Charlize Theron
Source: MEGA;Therapuss with Jake Shane/Spotify

Charlize Theron revealed her strict parenting approach, saying her kids must work hard.

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June 1 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Charlize Theron recently revealed her parenting philosophy during an engaging discussion on the “Therapuss with Jake Shane” podcast.

The Oscar-winning actress made it clear that her daughters will not benefit from a Hollywood safety net.

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image of Charlize Theron shared that her children will need to earn everything despite her Hollywood success.
Source: Therapuss with Jake Shane/Spotify

Charlize Theron shared that her children will need to earn everything despite her Hollywood success.

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Theron expressed her desire to instill a strong work ethic and independence in her children from a young age.

“First of all, your first car is going to be a Datsun because you’re going to crash it,” she stated, highlighting the importance of earning experiences.

She continued, “You’re going to f--- it up somehow. You’re a new driver. So, we’re not getting, like, the nice car up front. We need a little bit of experience, and we’re going to earn it.”

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image of The actress explained that even their first car will be modest to teach responsibility and real-life experience.
Source: Therapuss with Jake Shane/Spotify

The actress explained that even their first car will be modest to teach responsibility and real-life experience.

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The star firmly believes that financial independence is essential for her kids.

“It’s too soon to kind of say where they’re going to end up … They just need to get a job that pays them because I don’t want to support them for the rest of life,” she explained.

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image of Charlize Theron stressed the importance of financial independence, saying she does not plan to support them forever.
Source: MEGA

Charlize Theron stressed the importance of financial independence, saying she does not plan to support them forever.

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When asked about summer jobs, Theron affirmed that her daughters would indeed have them.

“Yeah. Every time we go to Starbucks, I’m like, ‘Look at this … Do you see how friendly? You have to be that friendly every morning at 6 a.m., like start getting ready for it,'” she noted.

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Theron adopted her daughters Jackson, 12, in 2012 and August, 9, in 2015, and she has been open about her journey as a single mother.

In a July 2025 interview with Alex Cooper on the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” she referred to her decision as “one of the healthiest decisions I ever made.”

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image of The 'Apex' alum said her parenting style reflects her belief in raising grounded, hardworking individuals.
Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube

The 'Apex' alum said her parenting style reflects her belief in raising grounded, hardworking individuals.

The actress also addressed societal perceptions of single motherhood.

“With women, it’s always, like, something must be wrong with her. She can’t keep a man, and it’s never part of the discussion of like, ‘Wow. She’s really living her truth,'” she said.

Theron expressed pride in the freedom she has found in motherhood. “I look at them and just be like, ‘Do you know how f------ great it is to live exactly how I want to live, to experience motherhood exactly how I wanted to experience it?'”

This statement underscores her commitment to raising her children on her own terms.

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