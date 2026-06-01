Charlize Theron Say Her Daughters Will Not Benefit From Her Money: 'They Need to Earn It'

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Charlize Theron recently revealed her parenting philosophy during an engaging discussion on the “Therapuss with Jake Shane” podcast. The Oscar-winning actress made it clear that her daughters will not benefit from a Hollywood safety net.

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Source: Therapuss with Jake Shane/Spotify Charlize Theron shared that her children will need to earn everything despite her Hollywood success.

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Theron expressed her desire to instill a strong work ethic and independence in her children from a young age. “First of all, your first car is going to be a Datsun because you’re going to crash it,” she stated, highlighting the importance of earning experiences. She continued, “You’re going to f--- it up somehow. You’re a new driver. So, we’re not getting, like, the nice car up front. We need a little bit of experience, and we’re going to earn it.”

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Source: Therapuss with Jake Shane/Spotify The actress explained that even their first car will be modest to teach responsibility and real-life experience.

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The star firmly believes that financial independence is essential for her kids. “It’s too soon to kind of say where they’re going to end up … They just need to get a job that pays them because I don’t want to support them for the rest of life,” she explained.

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Source: MEGA Charlize Theron stressed the importance of financial independence, saying she does not plan to support them forever.

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When asked about summer jobs, Theron affirmed that her daughters would indeed have them. “Yeah. Every time we go to Starbucks, I’m like, ‘Look at this … Do you see how friendly? You have to be that friendly every morning at 6 a.m., like start getting ready for it,'” she noted.

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Theron adopted her daughters Jackson, 12, in 2012 and August, 9, in 2015, and she has been open about her journey as a single mother. In a July 2025 interview with Alex Cooper on the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” she referred to her decision as “one of the healthiest decisions I ever made.”

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Source: Call Her Daddy/YouTube The 'Apex' alum said her parenting style reflects her belief in raising grounded, hardworking individuals.