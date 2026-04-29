Charlize Theron Surprised by Kids' Unexpected Reactions to Her Dating Life: 'I Was Scared They’d Be Threatened by It'

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Charlize Theron keeps her daughters in the loop about her dating adventures. Jackson, 14, who is transgendered and being raised as a girl, and August, 11, are giddy with excitement when a new man is involved — much to Theron's surprise. “My kids are at an age now where they actually enjoy that I’m dating because they want to be involved,” the Oscar winner, 50, said on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, April 28, of her kids' unexpected reactions to her dating life. “It’s really funny how I was scared they’d be threatened by it, and now they’re like ‘Mom, is he texting you? Like, ‘Go on the date, Mom.’ They get so into it, which is really sweet, so it’s something that I share with them.”

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Charlize Theron Swears Off Living with a Man Again

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron said she may change her mind about cohabitating when she's an "empty nester."

The Apex star, who has dated Sean Penn (2013-2015), Stuart Townsend (2001-2009) and Third Eye Blind’s Stephan Jenkins (1998-2001), doesn’t see herself cohabitating again. “I really mean this — people think I joke — I don’t think I could ever live with somebody again,” Theron said. “I’m not sure I can. Like, I would love for you to be close — buy the house down the street. Maybe it’s because I still have my daughters in the house, and maybe that will change when I’m an empty nester, but I’m looking for something very specific.”

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Drew Barrymore: ‘I Love Prioritizing My Kids’

Source: MEGA Drew Barrymore puts her daughters Olive and Frankie first.

Barrymore, who is mom to Olive Kopelman, 13, and Frankie, 12, with ex-husband Will Kopelman, whom she divorced in 2016, sees her point. “I love also prioritizing my kids, and that has never felt like the wrong move for me,” the Charlie’s Angels star, 51, said. “And you seem the same way.” Theron added, “It’s impossible not to. Your kids come first. They always come first.”

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Charlize Theron Boasts About Young Conquest

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron doesn't hold back when discussing her s-- life.

Of course, this might be TMI for her teen and tween, but Theron appeared on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast in July to dish about her sexual endeavors. “I’m sounding very cocky here, but I think it’s because I’ve found this freedom in my forties where I’m like ‘Oh my God, I just want to say this in perspective, I’ve probably had three one-night-stands in my entire life, but I did just recently f--- a 26-year-old and it was really f------ amazing. And I’ve never done that," she confessed. "I was like ‘oh, this is great. OK!’"

Source: MEGA Charlize Theron gave advice to young fans about speaking up for themselves in the bedroom.